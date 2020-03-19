Advanced search

Driver left with ‘serious injury’ after car and van ‘loaded with clothes’ collide on junction and land in ditch

PUBLISHED: 15:58 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 19 March 2020

A van and car both landed in the ditch after colliding on Allens Drove junction with Birds Drove in Gorefield. Picture: Policing Fenland

Supplied/Policing Fenland

A driver has been rushed to hospital with suspected serious injuries after a car and van collided on a junction and both landed in a ditch.

A van “loaded with clothes” and a small silver car collided at the Allens Drove junction with Birds Drove in Gorefield at around 10.30am on Thursday (March 19).

One of the drivers had to be cut-free from their vehicle by the fire service before they were taken to Queen Elisabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At 10:38am officers along with Cambs Fire and Rescue and East of England Ambulance attended a two-vehicle RTC.

“One driver was released by fire service at the scene using cutting equipment and has been taken to QEH with a suspected serious injury.

“The other driver was assessed at scene by ambulance. Both vehicles, van loaded with clothing, were recovered at the scene and enquires are ongoing.”

