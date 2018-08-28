Advanced search

Donations of gifts for children from Tydd St Giles Golf & Country Club

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 December 2018

Tydd St Giles Golf & Country Club took part in The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal. Picture: MIKE BARTON.

Kind-hearted golfers from Tydd St Giles donated presents for disadvantaged youngsters as part of a charity appeal.

Tydd St Giles Golf & Country Club took part in The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal.

Staff and leisure centre members donated gifts suitable from birth to 16-years-old.

Tydd golf club captain Vinney Day also donated £250 from his captain’s charity fund.

Until mid-December, many Salvation Army churches and centres across the UK ran a present appeal.

The gifts were then delivered to organisations who requested them such as social services and local carers who then pass them on to the children.

Last year, the Salvation Army in Peterborough gave out just more than 1,000 toys.

The donations included dolls, scooters, Lego as well as tins of sweets and Christmas cakes.

In particular, presents for teenage boys were chosen as the charity often has less of these than other types of presents, and many were also bought through online offers.

