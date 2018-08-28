Golfers from Tydd St Giles take part in charity fundraising

Golfers from Tydd St Giles take part in competition and charity fundraising. Mens club vice captain Lee Smith, charity trustee Crystal Eggleston and seniors club captain Trevor Sewell. Picture: MIKE BARTON Archant

More than 60 golfers from Tydd St Giles took part in an annual Christmas competition followed by a festive lunch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The winner of the 14 hole stableford competition with 32 points was Chris Woods and the competition was followed by a carvery and a cheque presentation to Make Them Smile.

Make Them Smile raises funds to help children under the age of 18 with a wide range of adverse medical conditions.

Crystal Eggleston, trustee for the charity, received a cheque of £3613, which included a donation of £500 from club captain Vinney Day’s captains charity.

Organiser Roy Pesterfield was also pleased to announce that over the last year, the senior section had raised a grand total of £4546 for charities including Cancer Research and Air Ambulance.

The event took place on Tuesday December 18.