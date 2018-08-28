Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Golfers from Tydd St Giles take part in charity fundraising

PUBLISHED: 12:21 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:50 20 December 2018

Golfers from Tydd St Giles take part in competition and charity fundraising. Mens club vice captain Lee Smith, charity trustee Crystal Eggleston and seniors club captain Trevor Sewell. Picture: MIKE BARTON

Golfers from Tydd St Giles take part in competition and charity fundraising. Mens club vice captain Lee Smith, charity trustee Crystal Eggleston and seniors club captain Trevor Sewell. Picture: MIKE BARTON

Archant

More than 60 golfers from Tydd St Giles took part in an annual Christmas competition followed by a festive lunch.

The winner of the 14 hole stableford competition with 32 points was Chris Woods and the competition was followed by a carvery and a cheque presentation to Make Them Smile.

Make Them Smile raises funds to help children under the age of 18 with a wide range of adverse medical conditions.

Crystal Eggleston, trustee for the charity, received a cheque of £3613, which included a donation of £500 from club captain Vinney Day’s captains charity.

Organiser Roy Pesterfield was also pleased to announce that over the last year, the senior section had raised a grand total of £4546 for charities including Cancer Research and Air Ambulance.

The event took place on Tuesday December 18.

Most Read

Large inflatable Santa filmed escaping from Wisbech featured in hit American TV show The Late Late Show with Brit star James Cordon

Wisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Wisbech Town Council passes motion calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to toughen her stance on Brexit

Cllr Steve Tierney (left) and Cllr Sam Hoy (right) were behind a Brexit passed by Wisbech Town Council on Monday calling on the Prime Minister (centre) to toughen her stance. Picture: ARCHANT

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Calls for better transparency and scrutiny after it is revealed that deputy council leader to get council loan to improve his council owned home

Cllr Roger Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambs County Council and rents Manor Farm, Girton, from the council. Cllr Lucy Nethsingha has raised transparency issues over when councillors knew of a commercial loan to Cllr Hickford. Picture: ARCHANT

We’re on track for Christmas when the Queen gets the train to Norfolk

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn railway station and is escorted by Graham Pratt, station manager. Picture: Denise Bradley

Care home staff swap their uniforms for head-to-toe elf costumes to raise much-needed cash for the Alzheimer’s Society

Staff and volunteers at Hickathrift House in Marshland St James swapped their work outfits for elf costumes in aid of charity. Picture: HICKATHRIFT HOUSE

Big clean-up of two of Norfolk’s beaches by students from Wisbech and King’s Lynn College of West Anglia

Students from the college’s King’s Lynn and Wisbech campuses braved the cold to clean two of Norfolk’s beaches. The students collected litter and other waste harmful to the environment. Picture: COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA

Marshland High School boys dunk rivals to net hat-trick of district basketball titles

Marshland High School pupils have had plenty of basketball success this season
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists