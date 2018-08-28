Golfers from Tydd St Giles take part in charity fundraising
PUBLISHED: 12:21 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:50 20 December 2018
Archant
More than 60 golfers from Tydd St Giles took part in an annual Christmas competition followed by a festive lunch.
The winner of the 14 hole stableford competition with 32 points was Chris Woods and the competition was followed by a carvery and a cheque presentation to Make Them Smile.
Make Them Smile raises funds to help children under the age of 18 with a wide range of adverse medical conditions.
Crystal Eggleston, trustee for the charity, received a cheque of £3613, which included a donation of £500 from club captain Vinney Day’s captains charity.
Organiser Roy Pesterfield was also pleased to announce that over the last year, the senior section had raised a grand total of £4546 for charities including Cancer Research and Air Ambulance.
The event took place on Tuesday December 18.