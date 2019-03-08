Anglia in Bloom 2019: Waterlees wins Urban Community award and scoops gold award at The Burgess Hall ceremony

Waterlees, Wisbech, where volunteers have helped created an award winning entry to this year's Anglia in Bloom.

It's been another successful year at Anglia in Bloom for Waterlees after they scooped a top prize in one of the categories.

One of two bug hotels created in Wisbech for the In Bloom effort this year. One was sited in the apple orchard in the park and this one given to children of Orchard school for their Waterlees in Bloom garden. They were presented by Peter Freeman.

It was announced today (September 10) at The Burgess Hall ceremony in St Ives that they were the winners and gold award holders in the Urban Community category.

Other entries from Wisbech included St Peter's Church Gardens who scooped a gold award in the 'Parks under five Acres' category.

Another was the 'Small Cemetery' category where they also scooped the sought-after gold award. They also claimed gold in the 'Large Town' category.

Benjamin Newton of Waterlees in Bloom said: "Waterlees in bloom could not have achieved gold without the dedication and hard work of our volunteers and partners in the community.

Waterlees, Wisbech, where volunteers have helped created an award winning entry to this year's Anglia in Bloom.

"The team have braved all weathers throughout the year to provide a warmer brighter area for the residents of Waterlees to live.

"Special thanks to, Rose Lodge, Oasis Community Centre , the Spinney Adventure Playground, Friends of Waterlees and Clarion Housing.

"Residents of Osbourne Park , Orchards C of E academy, Wisbech Community Farm (People and Animals) and Waterlees in bloom committee especially Chris Stevens for her organisational skills in bringing the community together."

Chatteris also gets a special mention after they received the gold award in the 'Town' category, which is between six and 12 thousand residents.

Chris Durham, chair of judges and vice-chair of Anglia in Bloom, said: "The standard of the entries once again has been raised and the hard work and enthusiasm from of all communities really shone through making judging a pleasure for all.

"Judges were really impressed with community enthusiasm, creativity and the resourcefulness to include re-cycled and up-cycled items within their floral and sustainable displays, a prominent and important theme throughout."

Brian Thornton, president of Anglia in Bloom, said: "Each year we see more gold awards presented, the key to a successful campaign is communities working together."

