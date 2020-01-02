Late Save the Children committee member of 27 years Marilyn Spinks posthumously honoured with gold badge

The late Marilyn Spinks, a Save the Children committee member of 27 years, has been posthumously awarded a Gold Badge. Pictured with Princess Anne 20 years ago. Picture: Supplied/Family Supplied/Family

A Save the Children committee member of nearly 30 years from the Fens has been posthumously awarded a gold badge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The late Marilyn Spinks of the Wisbech branch, who died in 2019, was honoured for 27 years of "service and dedication" and raising nearly £40,000.

The devoted member had raised £37,000 for the charity from the sale of tickets for her regular themed quizzes and fundraising events.

You may also want to watch:

Family and friends gathered to remember her as Stanley, her brother, collected the gold badge which was presented by community fundraising manager Adrienne Williams.

A spokesman said: "A very dear and devoted committee member of the Wisbech branch of Save the Children Marilyn Spinks was recently posthumously awarded a gold badge.

"The presentation was made during an afternoon to remember Marilyn and was attended by her family and friends which included members of the Wisbech committee."

Nine hundred and fifty pound was raised for Save the Children at Ms Spinks' funeral held in September last year.