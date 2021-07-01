News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Girl guides recruit again as pandemic eases

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:09 PM July 1, 2021    Updated: 1:44 PM July 1, 2021
girl guides wisbech

It's a great life as a girl guide. Always plenty to do, plenty to enjoy, lots to learn and a tremendous experience. Wisbech girl guides are looking for new members. - Credit: Wisbech girl guides

Opportunities have risen for girls and young women to join a leading charity that has suffered during the pandemic.  

Wisbech District Girlguiding, run eight successful units, both in town and the surrounding villages.  

They were one of many organisations who were impacted with a reduction of numbers during the pandemic, so are now actively looking for new members.  


Lisa Fippard, Wisbech Girlguiding District Commissioner said: “During the pandemic we have lost around 50 girls and 10 adult volunteers.   

“We are hoping to extend awareness, allowing any girl who wishes, the opportunity to join.  

“I joined girl guiding at age 7 and have stayed for life, it’s so welcoming and I don’t think without it I would have the career I have today.”  

The charity run Rainbows (5-7 years), Brownies (7-10 years), Guides (10-14 years) and Rangers (14-18 years.)  

To get involved, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk 

Lisa said: “Thanks to the dedication and support of over 80,000 amazing volunteers, we are active in every part of the UK. 

“We give girls and young women a space where they can be themselves, have fun, build brilliant friendships, gain valuable life skills and make a positive difference to their lives and their communities.” 

She said: “We build girls’ confidence and raise their aspirations.  

“We give them the chance to discover their full potential and encourage them to be a powerful force for good.  

“And we give them a space to have fun.” 

Lisa added: “Guiding offers girls support and encouragement, empowering them to make informed decisions and can give them the confidence to be whoever they want to be in the future.” 

The commissioner said that for adults too it offers multiple skills for a cv or just the chance to have some fun. 

“Adults can dedicate as much or as little time as they wish and no previous experience is necessary,” she said. 

“It’s just about enjoying working with girls and young women, empowering them to achieve their best. 

“Volunteers will be supported through a DBS check and safeguarding training should they wish to join us.” 

Lisa said she had run both Rainbows, Brownies and Guides in the past but currently as district commissioner her role involves supporting unit leaders, arranging trainings and local recruitment 


