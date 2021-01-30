'Inspirational' Jessica, 4, makes a stand to clean up her village
- Credit: Keleigh Fenn
A four-year-old girl who started picking up litter from the roadside has made “an inspirational impact” to clean up her village.
When Jessica Fenn moved to Murrow last year, she noticed something needed to be done about the litter scattered along the side of the road.
“One day, we noticed an excessive amount of rubbish, so Jess brought her truck and trailer along and picked it up,” Keleigh Fenn, Jessica’s mother, said.
So, in September last year, Jessica joined the Murrow Street Pride Group and in October, had officially received her street pride gear to go with her efforts.
Diane Cutler, of Murrow Street Pride Group, said: “She inspires people because of her age, enthusiasm and we all love her motorised truck she drives.
“We have not been able to work as a team on any group activities for nearly a year now, so all volunteers have been going out as individuals or as a couple from the same household litter-picking.
“The other team members have not met Jessica, but they all enjoy reading the posts and emails I send about individual day-to-day activities performed by Jessica and other volunteers.”
Most Read
- 1 Wisbech salvage firm eyes five acre site to expand
- 2 Queen Mary Centre to offer rapid Covid-19 tests for key workers
- 3 Fenland and East Cambs to get cash boost for market towns
- 4 Major operation to rescue driver who ignored flood warning sign
- 5 Petrol stations left with £147 bill after car fills up three times without paying
- 6 Fundraising engineer urges more people to support Covid vaccine appeal
- 7 LETTER: Councillor's Covid comments display 'irresponsible attitude'
- 8 Thieves conspired to steal over £1million worth of high-end luxury cars
- 9 Covid-19 numbers in Fenland higher than rest of county
- 10 Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby