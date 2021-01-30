News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

'Inspirational' Jessica, 4, makes a stand to clean up her village

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:30 AM January 30, 2021   
Murrow girl, 4, cleans up village

Jessica Fenn has been helping clean up her village on her motorised truck and trailer since September last year. - Credit: Keleigh Fenn

A four-year-old girl who started picking up litter from the roadside has made “an inspirational impact” to clean up her village.  

When Jessica Fenn moved to Murrow last year, she noticed something needed to be done about the litter scattered along the side of the road. 

“One day, we noticed an excessive amount of rubbish, so Jess brought her truck and trailer along and picked it up,” Keleigh Fenn, Jessica’s mother, said. 

Murrow girl cleans up village

Jessica has usually been seen cleaning up grass verges in Murrow. - Credit: Keleigh Fenn

So, in September last year, Jessica joined the Murrow Street Pride Group and in October, had officially received her street pride gear to go with her efforts. 

Diane Cutler, of Murrow Street Pride Group, said: “She inspires people because of her age, enthusiasm and we all love her motorised truck she drives.   

Murrow girl joins village street pride group

Just some of the items that Jessica has been picking up in Murrow. - Credit: Keleigh Fenn

“We have not been able to work as a team on any group activities for nearly a year now, so all volunteers have been going out as individuals or as a couple from the same household litter-picking. 

“The other team members have not met Jessica, but they all enjoy reading the posts and emails I send about individual day-to-day activities performed by Jessica and other volunteers.” 

Murrow girl, 4, joins street pride group

Jessica joined the Murrow Street Pride Group last September and soon received her full gear. - Credit: Keleigh Fenn

Murrow girl helps clean up village

Jessica in action as she cleans up litter left on grass verges in Murrow. - Credit: Keleigh Fenn


Fenland News

