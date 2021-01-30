Published: 9:30 AM January 30, 2021

A four-year-old girl who started picking up litter from the roadside has made “an inspirational impact” to clean up her village.

When Jessica Fenn moved to Murrow last year, she noticed something needed to be done about the litter scattered along the side of the road.

“One day, we noticed an excessive amount of rubbish, so Jess brought her truck and trailer along and picked it up,” Keleigh Fenn, Jessica’s mother, said.

So, in September last year, Jessica joined the Murrow Street Pride Group and in October, had officially received her street pride gear to go with her efforts.

Diane Cutler, of Murrow Street Pride Group, said: “She inspires people because of her age, enthusiasm and we all love her motorised truck she drives.

“We have not been able to work as a team on any group activities for nearly a year now, so all volunteers have been going out as individuals or as a couple from the same household litter-picking.

“The other team members have not met Jessica, but they all enjoy reading the posts and emails I send about individual day-to-day activities performed by Jessica and other volunteers.”

