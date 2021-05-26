Published: 12:39 PM May 26, 2021

Daisy Hawkins raised over double her fundraising target for the Little Princess Trust by donating her hair to charity. - Credit: Choel Edwards

A seven-year-old girl is gleaming with pride after her charity haircut raised over double her fundraising target.

Daisy Hawkins of Elm had 30cm of her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust on Saturday, May 22 at the All About You hair and beauty salon in Wisbech.

But although she had no specific target in mind, she has since surpassed her initial £200 set on her GoFundMe page and raised over £400.

After her haircut, Daisy posed for the camera holding her blonde locks, as well as wearing a Little Princess Trust badge.

Daisy Hawkins holds the hair that she will donate to the Little Princess Trust, having raised over twice her target. - Credit: Choel Edwards

Choel Edwards, Daisy’s mum, said: “She raised a massive £410 and she did really well.”

Prior to the haircut, Choel said her and Daisy were “overwhelmed” with the reaction they had already received for the fundraiser and that Daisy wanted to donate her hair as “not every little girl is as lucky as she is”.

To donate, visit Daisy’s GoFundMe page at: https://bit.ly/3vpoeay.