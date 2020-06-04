Advanced search

Woman finds mammoth 8.5-inch potato bigger than her head in weekly shopping

PUBLISHED: 11:19 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 04 June 2020

Support worker Jessie Lynn from Wisbech found a potato bigger than her head in her shopping. Picture: Supplied/Jessie Lynn

A support worker from the Fens was stunned after finding a mammoth 8.5-inch potato, bigger than her head, in her weekly shopping.

Jessie Lynn from Wisbech made the monster discovery while she was preparing dinner and found the 2lb spud in her bag.

The 30-year-old says the titanic tater, which she has called Paddy, terrifies her cat Styles who jumps whenever she sees it in the kitchen.

She said: “I was shocked, I thought, ‘that cannot be a potato – no way’. I measured it and it is 8.5 inches long – bigger than my head.”

Posing for photos with the vast vegetable, Ms Lynn has been featured inside tabloid newspapers and has even shared the pictures with TV star Gemma Collins.

“I’ve approached the one and only GC to see if she will adopt Paddy.”

Compared with a normal spud. Picture: Supplied/Jessie LynnCompared with a normal spud. Picture: Supplied/Jessie Lynn

She says she is still unsure what exactly to do with the potato but reckons she can make the “world’s chunkiest chips” before her dog Sadie tries to eat it.

