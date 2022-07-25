The Children’s & Youth Choir Fürstenwalde who will be visiting Tydd St Giles as part of their 2022 tour. - Credit: Contributed

A wonderful – and free – concert is being held at the parish church in Tydd St Giles next week.

On Wednesday August 3 from 7pm there will be an evening of German choral music in the parish church.

It is being provided by The Children’s & Youth Choir Fürstenwalde who will be visiting as part of their 2022 tour.

The choir are based at St Mary’s Cathedral, Fürstenwalde, Brandenburg in the East of Germany.

The concert in Tydd St Giles will be the first of their 2022 tour, which also takes in venues in St Neots, Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds.

Entry to the concert is free and includes interval refreshments.

There will be a retiring collection towards the choir’s tour funds.

Everyone is welcome to attend for what organisers promise is a “special musical evening”.

FOOTNOTE: Georg Popp, organist and choirmaster of Fürstenwalde Cathedral, Germany, brought a Youth Choir to perform at St Marys Church in July 2012. The boys stayed at St Marys School while the girls were billeted with families in the parish.