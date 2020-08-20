Readers’ picture appeal: Are you collecting your GCSE results today in Wisbech?

Are you collecting your GCSE results today in Wisbech and the surrounding areas? We would like to hear from you!

Unfortunately, we can’t make it to the schools today – including Wisbech Grammar School, Thomas Clarkson Academy and Marshland High School.

But we would like to celebrate your results with you by publishing your photograph and a few lines of text both online and in our newspaper.

Remember, today’s results will not define the rest of your life and there are plenty of options for you regardless of what’s on the paper.

Send in your photos, along with the school your or your child attends, their name, the results and a short message via email to: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk