Advanced search

Readers’ picture appeal: Are you collecting your GCSE results today in Wisbech?

PUBLISHED: 10:42 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 20 August 2020

Are you collecting your GCSE results today in Wisbech and the surrounding area? We would like to hear from you! Picture: PA Images/File

Are you collecting your GCSE results today in Wisbech and the surrounding area? We would like to hear from you! Picture: PA Images/File

PA Wire/PA Images

Are you collecting your GCSE results today in Wisbech and the surrounding areas? We would like to hear from you!

Unfortunately, we can’t make it to the schools today – including Wisbech Grammar School, Thomas Clarkson Academy and Marshland High School.

You may also want to watch:

But we would like to celebrate your results with you by publishing your photograph and a few lines of text both online and in our newspaper.

Remember, today’s results will not define the rest of your life and there are plenty of options for you regardless of what’s on the paper.

Send in your photos, along with the school your or your child attends, their name, the results and a short message via email to: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Readers’ picture appeal: Are you collecting your GCSE results today in Wisbech?

Are you collecting your GCSE results today in Wisbech and the surrounding area? We would like to hear from you! Picture: PA Images/File

Support floods in for Wisbech Town FC stalwart after nearly 60 years of service

Messages of support have flooded in for John Petch who has stepped down as president of Wisbech Town FC. Picture: SPENCER LARHAM/WISBECH TOWN FC

Man charged after police officer bitten and another assaulted following collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

30-day ‘guarantee against all viruses’ promised by Combined Authority at two bus stations withdrawn after intervention by trading standards

Mayor James Palmer takes a tour with Stagecoach buses to see the extra steps in place for bus travel. The Mayor (L) pictured with Danny Smith, Stagecoach's Acting Assistant Operations Manager. Pictures: Stagecoach

Man to appear in court charged with breaching criminal behaviour order

Peterborough Magistrates Court