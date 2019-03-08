Advanced search

Beautiful nine acre garden in Elm to be open to the public

PUBLISHED: 12:10 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 01 July 2019

Archant

Step into summer with a walk around a beautiful garden set to the backdrop of a 17th century house in Elm.

Diana Bullard will be opening her nine acre garden to the public as part of the National Garden Scheme on July 14.

Elm House, on Main Road, PE14 0AB, will be open to the public from 1pm to 5pm.

There will be teas, live music, games, ample parking off road, plants for sale and good wheelchair access.

Mrs Bullard said: "We have been doing this on and off for many years and the last time we opened it we made £1100 for charity.

"We have plenty of flowers, shrubs, and an arboretum with several unusual rare trees.

"It's a place where we can walk around and soak in the summer atmosphere."

The walled garden is set in the grounds of a 17th century with a ha-ha.

It is £4 entrance fee for adults and children are free.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 private gardens in England and Wales, and raises impressive amounts of money for charity.

