Garden party in Gorefield raises more than £1500 for Addenbrooke's Hospital
PUBLISHED: 14:27 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 01 July 2019
Archant
It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrooke's Hospital.
And not only did the sun shine as the community gathered at Marie's house, but kind-hearted neighbours and friends donated more than £1,500 to her cause.
The 69-year-old initially wanted to hold a coffee morning to say thank you to the hospital for looking after her when she got sick from an auto-immune condition earlier this year.
But the fundraising idea soon escalated into something bigger as more people got involved.
"It was just a perfect day," Marie said.
"The weather was amazing and there were more than 100 people who turned up, from friends and relatives to neighbours.
"I was taken into Addenbrooke's in February with my auto-immune condition and it was the worse I had it in 14 years.
"The care I received from everyone there was absolutely superb, I was so thankful."
Teas, coffee, sausage rolls and cake were dished up as children could enjoy party games, stalls and a bouncy castle.
Live music was also performed throughout the day by Joey Clifton and Stan on the guitar.
Marie added: "I would like to thank my wonderful friends who helped me throughout last week as their support was unbelievable.
"I would definitely like to do something like this again."