Garden party in Gorefield raises more than £1500 for Addenbrooke's Hospital

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. Here she is pictured with her guests. Picture: IAN CARTER

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrooke's Hospital.

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. John Groom and Ava Brown. Picture: IAN CARTER

And not only did the sun shine as the community gathered at Marie's house, but kind-hearted neighbours and friends donated more than £1,500 to her cause.

The 69-year-old initially wanted to hold a coffee morning to say thank you to the hospital for looking after her when she got sick from an auto-immune condition earlier this year.

But the fundraising idea soon escalated into something bigger as more people got involved.

"It was just a perfect day," Marie said.

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. Pictured here is Margaret Groom. Picture: IAN CARTER

"The weather was amazing and there were more than 100 people who turned up, from friends and relatives to neighbours.

"I was taken into Addenbrooke's in February with my auto-immune condition and it was the worse I had it in 14 years.

"The care I received from everyone there was absolutely superb, I was so thankful."

Teas, coffee, sausage rolls and cake were dished up as children could enjoy party games, stalls and a bouncy castle.

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. John Groom and Ava Brown. Picture: IAN CARTER

Live music was also performed throughout the day by Joey Clifton and Stan on the guitar.

Marie added: "I would like to thank my wonderful friends who helped me throughout last week as their support was unbelievable.

"I would definitely like to do something like this again."

