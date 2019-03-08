Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Garden party in Gorefield raises more than £1500 for Addenbrooke's Hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:27 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 01 July 2019

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. Here she is pictured with her guests. Picture: IAN CARTER

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. Here she is pictured with her guests. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrooke's Hospital.

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. John Groom and Ava Brown. Picture: IAN CARTERIt was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. John Groom and Ava Brown. Picture: IAN CARTER

And not only did the sun shine as the community gathered at Marie's house, but kind-hearted neighbours and friends donated more than £1,500 to her cause.

The 69-year-old initially wanted to hold a coffee morning to say thank you to the hospital for looking after her when she got sick from an auto-immune condition earlier this year.

But the fundraising idea soon escalated into something bigger as more people got involved.

"It was just a perfect day," Marie said.

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. Pictured here is Margaret Groom. Picture: IAN CARTERIt was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. Pictured here is Margaret Groom. Picture: IAN CARTER

"The weather was amazing and there were more than 100 people who turned up, from friends and relatives to neighbours.

"I was taken into Addenbrooke's in February with my auto-immune condition and it was the worse I had it in 14 years.

"The care I received from everyone there was absolutely superb, I was so thankful."

Teas, coffee, sausage rolls and cake were dished up as children could enjoy party games, stalls and a bouncy castle.

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. John Groom and Ava Brown. Picture: IAN CARTERIt was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. John Groom and Ava Brown. Picture: IAN CARTER

Live music was also performed throughout the day by Joey Clifton and Stan on the guitar.

Marie added: "I would like to thank my wonderful friends who helped me throughout last week as their support was unbelievable.

"I would definitely like to do something like this again."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration

Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER

Cambridgeshire pubs announced as some of the best venues in the UK

The Anchor Inn at Sutton Gault has been named as one of the 'Pick of the Pubs' across the UK. Picture: BEN McCLUSKEY.

Beautiful nine acre garden in Elm to be open to the public

Beautiful nine acre garden in Elm to be open to the public on July 14. Picture: DIANA BULLARD

Garden party in Gorefield raises more than £1500 for Addenbrooke’s Hospital

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. Here she is pictured with her guests. Picture: IAN CARTER

Body of man found at Swaffham Bulbeck is thought to be that of Andre Douglas

Missing man Andre Douglas: Police revealed a body has been found at Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration

Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER

Cambridgeshire pubs announced as some of the best venues in the UK

The Anchor Inn at Sutton Gault has been named as one of the 'Pick of the Pubs' across the UK. Picture: BEN McCLUSKEY.

Beautiful nine acre garden in Elm to be open to the public

Beautiful nine acre garden in Elm to be open to the public on July 14. Picture: DIANA BULLARD

Garden party in Gorefield raises more than £1500 for Addenbrooke’s Hospital

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. Here she is pictured with her guests. Picture: IAN CARTER

Body of man found at Swaffham Bulbeck is thought to be that of Andre Douglas

Missing man Andre Douglas: Police revealed a body has been found at Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Emneth Nursery ‘is an outstanding school’ says Ofsted whose inspector found teaching ‘consistently strong’ and the head leads with passion

Ementh Nursery School has received an outstanding assessment by Ofsted. The school is ' a hive of learning and exploration' concluded the Ofsted inspector. Picture; EMNETH NURSERY

We started Rose Fair in 1963 to help raise money for our church - now the need is as urgent as ever says St Peter’s, Wisbech

Margaret Baily (pictured sitting with her Rose Fair memory book) was one of the founder members, but although she is no longer able to volunteer is extreemly supportive of the people who can.

Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration

Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER

Fen amputee footballers defy the odds to lift national silverware

Peterborough United Amputees with the National League trophy. Picture: PETE BURNS

Fenland village gets a good tidy up thanks to the young members from the local Rainbow group

Inspirational youngsters from Parson Drove Rainbows joined up to help with a gigantic litter pick around the village. Picture; FDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists