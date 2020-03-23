Attended service only at petrol station in bid to stop spread of coronavirus

JS Holmes petrol station has stopped people fuelling their own cars in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps Archant

A Fenland fuel station is stopping customers filling up their own cars in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus in Cambridgeshire.

JS Holmes service station in Wisbech St Mary have started attended service only – allowing customers to remain in their car the entire time.

Directors say the change may slow down service but is “in the interests of our staff and our customers” amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

A statement online reads: “From tomorrow morning we are asking all customers to our fuel forecourt to respect our request of attended service only at our fuel pumps.

“Please wait for our forecourt attendant to fill up your vehicle.

“This might mean you can’t get in and away as quickly as normal, but this decision is in the interests of our staff and you our customers.

“To help speed the process up and to reduce the number of people entering the shop please either pay by card or have the correct money at hand. You won’t even need to get out of your car.”

