Vicious attack on two men in their 60s in Wisbech believed to be linked to carnage in kebab shop

One of the victims of a vicious attack in Orange Grove, Wisbech, believes those responsible are the same gang that smashed up a kebab shop in the town. Picture: Google Maps/ M Zaid Naeem Archant

A 67-year-old man who was the victim of a vicious attack in Wisbech believes those responsible are the same gang that smashed up a kebab shop in the town last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He said that the gang were brandishing knives when they attacked him and another man threatening to "cut them up and rip their heads off" after breaking into a car in Wisbech.

The incident took place in Orange Grove at 6.30pm on Tuesday October 22.

The victim, who does not wish to be named, claims it is the same group that caused carnage in the King Kebab shop in the town last night (October 28).

He confronted the youths last Tuesday when he saw them break into his wife's Citroen car.

He was kicked in the testicles while his 62-year-old friend - who went to help - was also beaten.

Speaking to the Wisbech Standard, the victim said: "I went to put my bin bags out and could see a group of youths hanging around.

"I went back inside and then I noticed them trying to get into my wife's car.

"I ran out and grabbed a piece of tubing with my friend so we could defend ourselves.

"I then got kicked in the testicles and they started to attack my friend.

"They were brandishing knives and shouting 'we are going to cut you up and

kick your heads off".

The gang made off towards Bengal Spice takeaway and the police were called.

The victim continued: "When I saw the CCTV of the King Kebab story I recognised them straight away.

"They are running riot around Wisbech.

"This is extremely distressing for my friend and I who have had to face something like this at our age.

"My car has been splattered in eggs since and I've heard that windows in the town have been smashed by them too."

Cambridgeshire Police said that an investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson said: "We were called at 6.35pm on Tuesday, October 22, with reports a group of youths had broken into a vehicle in Orange Grove, Wisbech.

"The group had run away from the scene. Officers attended and an investigation is ongoing.

"No arrests have yet been made."

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/75736/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You may also want to watch: