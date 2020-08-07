Advanced search

From Captain Tom Moore to SpongeBob SquarePants – the weird and wonderful Emneth scarecrow competition entries

PUBLISHED: 12:55 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 07 August 2020

Here are some of the Emneth scarecrow competition entries you have submitted. Pictures: Submitted

We asked and you delivered, here is a selection of the weird and wonderful entries to this year’s Emneth scarecrow competition – to submit, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

Bobbie made a scout. (Scarfield Lane).Bobbie made a scout. (Scarfield Lane).

Evie and Maisie Sooley. (Mill Road). Zoom lockdown gymnast.Evie and Maisie Sooley. (Mill Road). Zoom lockdown gymnast.

Eirinn's Eirinn's "HappyCrow" (Church Road).

Clafairy Field Being a big kid (Hawthorn Road).Clafairy Field Being a big kid (Hawthorn Road).

Gemma Hutton Sir Captain Tom Moore, (The Wroe).Gemma Hutton Sir Captain Tom Moore, (The Wroe).

Mr and Mrs Potato Head by Teddy and Nancy Young, (Hungate Road).Mr and Mrs Potato Head by Teddy and Nancy Young, (Hungate Road).

Sarah Melton The Gruffalo (Church road).Sarah Melton The Gruffalo (Church road).

Father Christmas (Hawthorn Road) by Ronnie ThorpeFather Christmas (Hawthorn Road) by Ronnie Thorpe

Elizabeth’s Red Arrows (9 Hungate Road).Elizabeth’s Red Arrows (9 Hungate Road).

Natalie Nunn Charlotte's Web, (17 Church Road).Natalie Nunn Charlotte's Web, (17 Church Road).

Louis and Oscar’s Avengers (Lady’s Drove).Louis and Oscar’s Avengers (Lady’s Drove).

Benn George (Hollycroft Road).Benn George (Hollycroft Road).

The Welbourn’s St Clair, (Scarfield Lane).The Welbourn’s St Clair, (Scarfield Lane).

Brenda Poole Covid disappearing spell. (Hollycroft Close).Brenda Poole Covid disappearing spell. (Hollycroft Close).

Samantha Nicholls Go cart racer, (Elmside).Samantha Nicholls Go cart racer, (Elmside).

Jade Gowler (Gaultree Square).Jade Gowler (Gaultree Square).

The Queen and Captain Tom on (Hungate Road).The Queen and Captain Tom on (Hungate Road).

Rosie and Liam policeman (Terrington Close) ... he was once there.Rosie and Liam policeman (Terrington Close) ... he was once there.

Peter Rabbit by the Beckett’s, (Woodgate house, Hollycroft Road).Peter Rabbit by the Beckett’s, (Woodgate house, Hollycroft Road).

Lexi Gibson - Spider Girl down (Hungate Road).Lexi Gibson - Spider Girl down (Hungate Road).

Spongebob by Skye (Gaultree Square).Spongebob by Skye (Gaultree Square).

Mrs Punter (Raceys Close), trying to spread the word how important it is to wear face coverings as I work for NHS, none of the PPE was wasted as it was used in a non clinical setting and has been fully disinfected.Mrs Punter (Raceys Close), trying to spread the word how important it is to wear face coverings as I work for NHS, none of the PPE was wasted as it was used in a non clinical setting and has been fully disinfected.

VJ day-Daddy’s Home. (29 Hollycroft Road) by Sam and Jessica Eagling and Carol Broughton.VJ day-Daddy’s Home. (29 Hollycroft Road) by Sam and Jessica Eagling and Carol Broughton.

Gymnasts finally out of lockdown. Harriet Harrison (Wisbech Road).Gymnasts finally out of lockdown. Harriet Harrison (Wisbech Road).

Nicola Green (Mill Road).Nicola Green (Mill Road).

Keyworker child at school during covid whilst her parents work (13 Coates Court). She is part of a shared community effort on the green of Raceys Close, thanking teachers, and keyworkers.Keyworker child at school during covid whilst her parents work (13 Coates Court). She is part of a shared community effort on the green of Raceys Close, thanking teachers, and keyworkers.

Marianna Beckett-Cooper (Fendyke Road).Marianna Beckett-Cooper (Fendyke Road).

Stuart Hicks and Ashton Reeve (Elmside).Stuart Hicks and Ashton Reeve (Elmside).

