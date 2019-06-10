Gallery

Gorefield Show 2019: Hundreds step out for annual show in pouring rain as if it were a mid-summers day

The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER IAN CARTER

Hundreds braved the rain this weekend as they attended the annual Gorefield Show at the Fenland village playing field.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

The bad weather didn't seem to dampen the atmosphere as everything continued as planned - with dozens taking part in this year's heavy and light horse events.

A spokesman said: "Thank you to everyone that braved the cold wet windy day and came to Gorefield Show. We are very grateful for all the support shown.

"A great deal of work goes into planning and putting on such a marvellous day and it wouldn't be possible without all the committee, helpers and local community support."

The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

The annual celebration was, again, attended by North East Cambridgeshire MP and Brexit Secretary, Steve Barclay.

He said: "It may have been wet and windy but lots of fun at the Gorefield Show today.

"A favourite was the musical chairs with the winner being the quickest dog to sit when the music stopped!

The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

"Well done to all the volunteers locally who helped with organising and to everyone who supported."

Competition results:

1st prize Christopher Kimber | 2nd prize Mrs Sparrow | 3rd prize Will Wyles | 4th prize Lucy Pehl | 5th prize George Bradley | 6th prize Emily Monday.

The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

7th prize Jeremy Hunter | 8th prize Hema | 9th prize Harold Reeve | 10th prize Tom Peggs | 11th prize Turner Roses | 12th prize Holly Turner | 13th prize Richard Peggs.

14th prize Simon Coates | 15th prize P. Hempeall | 16th prize Linda Dexter | 17th prize Bob Littlechild | 18th prize Lisa Slingsby | 19th prize Shirley Davies.

20th prize Holly Turner | 21st prize J Turner | 22nd prize Stan | 23rd prize Jonathan Blunt | 24th prize Edie Locke | 25th prize Joy Andrew.

The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER The rain didn�t dampen the mood at the annual Gorefield Show 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch: