HMO for £150k semi in Wisbech could reinforce town’s reputation as a ‘dumping ground for low income individuals’ says neighbour

PUBLISHED: 11:36 03 April 2019

A planning application for this house, number 4 Princes Road in Wisbech, has been submitted to Fenland District Council to convert it to multiple occupancy for up to 11 people. Two neighbours have so far rejected. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Turning a £150,000 four bedroom semi into a house of multiple occupation (HMO) for up to 11 people would simply reinforce the reputation of Wisbech as a “dumping ground for low income individuals”.

The criticism comes from a resident in Princes Road where Dvyratn Bakshi and his business partners have applied to Fenland Council to turn it into a HMO.

And another said: “It’s just landlords being greedy and it’s wrong.”

Mr Bakshi’s agent, Peter Humphrey Associates, explained how 4 Princes Road would be converted to multiple occupancy.

“This application creates six bedrooms, thus the property might be fully occupied with no more than six occupants, one per room,” says the agent.

“However some of the rooms are large enough to accommodate two people and therefore, whilst this is not necessarily envisaged, there could be a maximum of 11 occupants.”

Humphrey Associates told the council: “Facilities being provided are well in excess of requirements for even that maximum number.”

But one neighbour told the council she is “not happy” with the proposals and feels the house would be spoilt if it became a HMO.

She said it would “reinforce the reputation of Wisbech as a dumping ground for low income individuals. This reputation is one that we should be trying to remove, not perpetuate

“Please let us make improvements to Wisbech and put the town on the map as a serious commuter prospect for professional working people.

“We cannot achieve this by increasing social and multiple housing.”

The neighbour says she has emailed her comments to MP Steve Barclay.

Another neighbour says she has lived in Princes Road for six years and it was once a “lovely family road” but now half the homes are HMOs.

“I am very against 4 Princes Road being a six bedroom HMO,” she told Fenland Council.

“Due to all the HMOs there is a huge problem with rubbish as landlords do not supply enough bins and occupants having no idea about recycling which leads to my blue bin not being emptied on several occasions although I am perfect on my recycling.

“I think the bin men look down the back road and everyone has the wrong rubbish so mine doesn’t get emptied.”

The resident added: “I think there should be a stop to all the multiple occupancies in Wisbech as its causing huge problems. “

The resident added: “It’s just landlords being greedy and it’s wrong. We’ve lost the community in the road.”

HMO for £150k semi in Wisbech could reinforce town's reputation as a 'dumping ground for low income individuals' says neighbour

