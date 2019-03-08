Dog trapped in car in Wisbech provokes furious outburst as Cambs Police reveal 14 calls this month already about similar incidents

Close-up of the sad face of a dog trapped inside a car in Wisbech during one of the hottest days of the year. A call about the dog was made to Cambs Police. Picture; FACEBOOK Archant

A dog trapped in a grey saloon car in a Wisbech car park on one of the hottest days of the years angered hundreds who saw the photo on social media.

Dog trapped in saloon car in Wisbech prompted outcry on social media. Police say it has become a regular occurence across the county. Picture': FACEBOOK Dog trapped in saloon car in Wisbech prompted outcry on social media. Police say it has become a regular occurence across the county. Picture': FACEBOOK

"If this is your car, please don't leave your dog locked in the car with all windows shut in this heat, it's dangerous," said the woman who took the photo.

"I had your number plate shouted out in Tesco but you still didn't go back; luckily enough, when I was on the phone to the police, you came back.

"The poor dog was panting and ended up lying down lethargic, please don't do this."

Her words were echoed by a spokesman for Cambridgeshire police who said they had received 14 calls this month about cars trapped in hot cars.

This week is one of the hottest of the years, said a police spokesman, and "we're still getting reports of dogs being left in cars/"

On Tuesday the spokesman said they received calls about one dog left in a car at Peterborough and another left in a car in Chatteris.

The previous day they had received a call about a dog trapped in a car at Tydd St Giles near Wisbech.

The spokesman said: "We're not sure we can be much clearer - dogs die in hot cars.

"If it's 22 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can reach 47 degrees within the hour.

"Please never leave your dog in the car on a hot day. If you see a dog in distress in a hot car, call 999."

Police say the most common kind of animal cruelty is dogs being left in vehicles.

Being in the heat is tough for dogs because they can only cool themselves by panting and sweating through their paw pads. In hot stuffy cars dogs can't cool down and leaving a window open or a sunshield on windscreens often does not keep your car cool enough.

Signs of a dog in distress can include heavy panting, salivation, a rapid pulse, very red gums and tongue, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhoea and lack of coordination.