The results are in... here’s what people really think about town’s Marmite Christmas tree

PUBLISHED: 12:26 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 04 November 2020

Our poll revealed how many people like the new Christmas tree in Wisbech and how many people wished it never arrived. Picture: Instagram/jolanditasenjorita

Our poll revealed how many people like the new Christmas tree in Wisbech and how many people wished it never arrived. Picture: Instagram/jolanditasenjorita

A controversial Christmas tree has divided a town in two as our survey reveals how many people actually like the Marmite installation.

Our poll results. Picture: ArchantOur poll results. Picture: Archant

Wisbech was gifted the less than traditional structure from Peterborough free of charge this Christmas after the city paid around £40,000 for it originally.

An article published in a national tabloid newspaper uncovered some residents’ frustrations with the new tree, labelling it “baubles in bubble-wrap”.

MORE: Are residents really ‘furious’ over hand-me-down ‘bubble-wrap’ Christmas tree?

Comments have poured in online after one market trader, speaking to the red top, said the tree was “out of place” because “the town is not modern enough”.

He added: “It would fit better in the Kings Lynn area because it’s more modern.”

We launched a survey to find out exactly how many people really liked the hand-me-down decoration and how many wished it never arrived.

Of the 300 who took part (at time of print), 57 per cent of people confessed to liking the town’s new addition, leaving 43 per cent outside of the fan club.

You can still have your say, email us a letter to: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk to be in with a chance of having your comments featured in our newspaper.

