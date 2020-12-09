Funeral home provides festive cheer for Scotty’s Little Soldiers with Christmas gifts

John Barry, funeral director at Central England Co-op, presenting the gifts to Nikki Scott, widow of Corporal Lee Scott, from Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Picture: CENTRAL ENGLAND CO-OP Archant

A Fenland funeral home has teamed up to help children and young people who have lost a parent who served in the armed forces.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Central England Co-op Funeralcare branch in Wisbech alongside other homes in King’s Lynn and Hunstanton dug deep to donate a sack of toys to Scotty’s Little Soldiers in the run-up to Christmas.

From cereal boxes to classic board games, the home wanted to help the charity, launched in memory of Corporal Lee Scott who was killed by a roadside bomb in Helmand Province in Afghanistan in 2009.

John Barry, funeral director at Central England Co-op, said: “They were overwhelmed with the toys and would like to thank everyone for their contributions.

“Thank you to all those that contributed in Wisbech, Hunstanton and Kings Lynn - it was amazing what you all did as it will now make many children’s lives much happier this Christmas.”