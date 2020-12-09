Advanced search

Funeral home provides festive cheer for Scotty’s Little Soldiers with Christmas gifts

PUBLISHED: 12:15 09 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 09 December 2020

John Barry, funeral director at Central England Co-op, presenting the gifts to Nikki Scott, widow of Corporal Lee Scott, from Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Picture: CENTRAL ENGLAND CO-OP

John Barry, funeral director at Central England Co-op, presenting the gifts to Nikki Scott, widow of Corporal Lee Scott, from Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Picture: CENTRAL ENGLAND CO-OP

Archant

A Fenland funeral home has teamed up to help children and young people who have lost a parent who served in the armed forces.

The Central England Co-op Funeralcare branch in Wisbech alongside other homes in King’s Lynn and Hunstanton dug deep to donate a sack of toys to Scotty’s Little Soldiers in the run-up to Christmas.

From cereal boxes to classic board games, the home wanted to help the charity, launched in memory of Corporal Lee Scott who was killed by a roadside bomb in Helmand Province in Afghanistan in 2009.

John Barry, funeral director at Central England Co-op, said: “They were overwhelmed with the toys and would like to thank everyone for their contributions.

“Thank you to all those that contributed in Wisbech, Hunstanton and Kings Lynn - it was amazing what you all did as it will now make many children’s lives much happier this Christmas.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘Bubble rallies’ help retain momentum of anti-incinerator campaign

WisWin campaigners who are against the Wisbech incinerator proposals are holding 'Bubble Rallies' throughout December. Pictures: WisWIN

Paedophile, 77, caught in undercover police operation plotted to abuse two girls

Paedophile Ian McNeill, 77, from Whittlesey, began messaging who he believed were a couple with similar views to him called Claire and Ryan. File photo. Credit: HyperionPixels/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Funeral home provides festive cheer for Scotty’s Little Soldiers with Christmas gifts

John Barry, funeral director at Central England Co-op, presenting the gifts to Nikki Scott, widow of Corporal Lee Scott, from Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Picture: CENTRAL ENGLAND CO-OP

Charity’s new mobile service hits the road next week

Cambridgeshire charity Cam Sight has launched a new mobile service. Pictures: Cam Sight

Almost 100 cannabis plants, harvested cannabis and weapons are seized in Wisbech

Officers in the Fens carried out seven warrents in Newbridge Lane, Wisbech and found 96 cannabis plants as well as amounts of harvested cannabis. Three men in their 30s were arrested and later released pending further investigations. Pictures: Policing Fenland.