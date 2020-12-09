Funeral home provides festive cheer for Scotty’s Little Soldiers with Christmas gifts
PUBLISHED: 12:15 09 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 09 December 2020
Archant
A Fenland funeral home has teamed up to help children and young people who have lost a parent who served in the armed forces.
The Central England Co-op Funeralcare branch in Wisbech alongside other homes in King’s Lynn and Hunstanton dug deep to donate a sack of toys to Scotty’s Little Soldiers in the run-up to Christmas.
From cereal boxes to classic board games, the home wanted to help the charity, launched in memory of Corporal Lee Scott who was killed by a roadside bomb in Helmand Province in Afghanistan in 2009.
John Barry, funeral director at Central England Co-op, said: “They were overwhelmed with the toys and would like to thank everyone for their contributions.
“Thank you to all those that contributed in Wisbech, Hunstanton and Kings Lynn - it was amazing what you all did as it will now make many children’s lives much happier this Christmas.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.