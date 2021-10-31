News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Bring back respect plea by funeral director  

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 2:26 PM October 31, 2021
Coggles funeral directors plea to restore respect

Nearly 300 people wrote in support of a local funeral director who implored people to show respect and allow a hearse to pass - Credit: Coggles

Bring back respect plea by funeral director  

Nearly 300 people wrote in support of a local funeral director who implored people to show respect and allow a hearse to pass. 

And they also to restore the tradition of standing quiet for a moment and bowing your head as a hearse passes. 

A J Coggles – with branches in Wisbech, King’s Lynn and Downham Market – issued their respect plea in a post on their Facebook page.  

It has been shared 1,300 times and attracted 265 comments of approval. 

You may also want to watch:

“The reason behind this post was just to remind people of the traditions,” Coggles posted. 

“It really does mean a lot to the family,” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Independent cinema forced to cancel film screenings due to vandalism
  2. 2 Dinosaur rebels against extinction to welcome customers
  3. 3 42nd fireworks spectacular out to return with a bang
  1. 4 Pedestrian dies at scene of A1 lorry crash
  2. 5 East Cambridgeshire among top 5 UK Covid hot spots
  3. 6 'Off they go!' - family friends cycle from Wales to Wisbech
  4. 7 Cambridgeshire gets extra help to tackle rising Covid crisis
  5. 8 Fundraiser launched for funeral of woman who died of Covid-19
  6. 9 Bring back respect plea by funeral director  
  7. 10 ‘Would ewe believe it’ - police return over 300 sheep to field

One reader was surprised people didn’t already show respect. 

“Some days we can’t even get out of a road junction,” said Coggles. 

“Some people have no time unfortunately.” 

Coggles wrote: “If you see a hearse, could you stop, stand for a moment as it passes, perhaps take off your cap, and bow your head? 

“We wondered if we could revive an old tradition that would show people that their loss is noticed and shared by us all?  

“It would mean the world to families in a time of sadness.” 

Coggles added: “Please if you see a hearse at a junction please stop and allow some of the following cars to also exit the junction.  

“In most cases this is the family behind following the hearse.” 

Andy wrote that part of his job is to drive the limousine behind the hearse.  

“It always brings comfort to the grieving family in the back when people take the time to pay their respect,” he wrote. 

Yvette wrote that her husband passed away in February. 

“We had workman doing major repairs outside on the road near us,” she wrote. 

“They'd been working there for around two months. 

“When the hearse arrived to pick me and my daughters up we noticed all the workmen stopped working and turned all their machinery off and stood in silence. 

“Our funeral directors thought this was amazing and so did we.” 

A Coggles family member wrote: “Traditions are very important to me and I will pass these on to my children and also if they follow my footsteps as a funeral director being sixth generation.” 



Wisbech News
Downham Market News
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

First photos from fire tonight at Walpole Cross Keys 

Cambs Live | Updated

Crews tackle huge Fens blaze

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Aleksejs Fedins, 37, scammed £330,000 from an online payment platform

Cambs Live

£330,000 fraudster burning evidence as police raid his home

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service has been plunged into special measures following its latest CQ

Investigations | Exclusive

Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed

Joel Adams

person
A man was arrested in Norfolk Street, Wisbech on Monday (October 25)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man assaults police officer whilst in possession of drugs on E-Bike

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon