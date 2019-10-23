Wisbech mother's hope to crowd fund her late daughter's headstone - seven years after her 'princess' passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter's headstone, seven years after she lost her 'princess'. Picture: Supplied/Family

A Wisbech woman is trying to raise cash to pay for a headstone to finally put her late daughter to rest after seven years.

Sadie Nadine has set up a crowd funding page in the hopes of generating £1,500 to pay for a gravestone for her baby, Scarlett.

Ms Nadine was just 17-years-old when she found out her daughter suffered a hole in her heart and if she was born on time, she would only live up to 10-years-old.

In 2012 she gave birth, spending just two hours in her mother's arms before Scarlett passed away.

Ms Nadine said: "When I found out I was pregnant, I was petrified and scared, didn't know what to do with myself.

"So I built up the courage to tell my mum and dad, I went home and explained the situation they were upset but happy to support me with what ever my decision was.

"I then thought hard about this and decided I wanted to keep my baby so I called up my local midwife and got myself booked in.

"I went along and had my appointment and all went well up until eight weeks when I started to bleed early hours in the morning."

Sadie visited her local A&E and was put through for an emergency ultrasound scan where it was revealed everything was fine and she was sent home for rest.

She added: "The 12 week scan came along and was all good news; my baby was looking healthy and growing well.

"I was getting more and more excited for my future adventure to become a new mum.

"Upon going into hospital for my 20 week scan, I found out my baby was a little girl, I cried with excitement, as tears rolled down my face they called another midwife in the room."

Doctors informed Sadie that they was a major problem with her daughter's heart and rushed her to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

Sadie added: "I was terrified and didn't know what was happening as I was so young myself, along with my family's support we went to the hospital.

"Doctors scanned me and looked at my princess; they eventually explained my daughter had a hole in the middle of her heart." There were other serious problems, too.

"I was speechless and didn't know what to say. They said I had two options, one was to keep my baby and have an early birth," she added.

The operation would mean Sadie's baby would have a 50/50 survival chance and, if successful, Scarlett would only live to aged 10.

Sadie said: "Option two meant I could have an early birth and lay my baby to rest so she wouldn't be put through all this pain at seconds old.

"It was the hardest thing to do in my life, but I chose to lay my baby to rest, so I was admitted to hospital on Friday, July 13 2012 at 10am to be induced at 26 weeks pregnant.

"I was in labour for 38 hours before my daughter arrived into the world on Saturday, July 14 at 14:48 weighing on 400grams.

"My daughter was gasping for air and moving her little fingers and toes, she unfortunately passed away in my arms two hours after birth.

"I was holding my daughter so tight and didn't want to let go, I named my little girl Scarlet Nadine, and had an amazing send off for her.

"The local vicar offered to do a free church service for my princes, and we then went on to a burial were we laid my daughter to rest.

"It's now been seven years and I'm really struggling to get my angel her final bed cover.

"I've had quotes from a stone mason and I've set a just giving page up to try and help reach my funds to do this."

To donate and help fund Scarlett's headstone, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sadie-warters