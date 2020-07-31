Fundraiser to replace Wisbech health worker’s stolen bike smashes target within 24 hours

A fundraiser created to help Michelle Knight (left) replace her stolen bike (right) has surpassed its target. Picture: TONI BIRD/GOFUNDME Archant

An appeal to replace a health worker’s bike stolen while she was on shift has smashed its target in under 24 hours.

Michelle Knight, matron at the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech who has worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic, left work on Tuesday, July 28 to find her bike was missing.

Following the incident, a fundraiser was created on Thursday, July 30 by Toni Bird, fundraising co-ordinator at the treatment centre, which aimed to raise £300 to replace the cycle.

Writing on her GoFundMe page, Toni said: “She uses her bike to get to work and her colleagues would love very much to be able to replace the bike for Michelle.”

Over £390 has since been donated for Michelle, including £100 from funeral directors AJ Coggles, with well-wishes also flooding in from residents she has helped.

One wrote “just a small token of thanks for all you do for our community” while another added: “A little towards getting your bike back for all the help you gave for my gran.”

To donate, visit Toni’s GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/2EExFgP.