It’s a close shave! Wisbech fundraiser shaves head (as promised) to reach £2,500 Magpas target

PUBLISHED: 15:46 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 26 May 2020

Nick Johnson promised donors he would shave his head if he reached his fundraising target of £2,500 for Magpas. Image: Submitted

Nick Johnson promised donors he would shave his head if he reached his fundraising target of £2,500 for Magpas. Image: Submitted

Submitted

A Wisbech man is a cut above the rest and kept his promise to shave his head if he reached his fundraising target for Magpas Air Ambulance.

Nick Johnson shaved his head to reach his £2,500 target to say “thank you” to the charity which airlifted his friend James Watson to Papworth hospital earlier this year.

He said: “Thank you so much to everyone who donated to this fantastic charity.

“I shaved my head live on Facebook. It was a lot of fun and I’ve been blown away everyone’s generosity and support.”

Nick ran two separate 10km races and cycled 47 miles, the distance between Wisbech and Papworth, on an exercise bike at his home in Papworth during the lockdown.

It was a close shave but he managed to raise his exact target, which is the amount it costs Magpas each time a helicopter of medics is deployed to an incident.

Nick’s friend James, who is known as ‘Jimmy’ among family and friends, had to be revived five times when he suffered a heart attack at work at Wisbech Sorting Office on January 2 this year.

He survived with the help of medics from the East of England Ambulance Service and the Magpas Air Ambulance.

Magpas Air Ambulance is a charity that relies on donations to deliver critical care and continue to save lives.

It is still possible to donate via the JustGiving website.

