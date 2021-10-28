News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fundraiser launched for funeral of woman who died of Covid-19

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:51 PM October 28, 2021   
Juzefa Labanauskiene (L) died on October 24 from Covid-19, leaving her daughter Inga (R)

Juzefa Labanauskiene (L) died on October 24 from Covid-19, leaving her daughter Inga (R) and loving nine-year-old grand-daughter Aura (R). - Credit: Credit: Inga

A fundraising page has been launched to help pay for the funeral of a Lithuania-born Wisbech woman who died of Covid-19.

Juzefa Labanauskiene died on October 24, leaving her daughter Inga and loving nine-year-old grand-daughter Aura.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up by Inga’s work colleagues, with £160 raised so far towards the £5,000 target.

"The money is in order to help our friend with funeral expenses and to support them through this difficult time," reads the GoFundMe page.

"Your donation will be much appreciated and will help a great deal as they find themselves on their own with no other family or relatives in the UK since they are originally from Lithuania."

Donate online via the family's GoFundme page.

