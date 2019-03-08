Family friend rallying to raise as much cash as possible after five-year-old Lily from Tilney is diagnosed with rare bone cancer

A family friend of five-year-old Lily (pictured with her parents) is trying his best to raise as much cash as possible after the Tilney youngster was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Picture: Supplied / Family Supplied / Family

A Fenland man has launched a cash appeal after one of his friend's daughter was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

Lily of Tilney who is just five-years-old is still in and out of Addenbrooke's Hospital after being diagnosed with a skull-based paediatric chordoma.

Mum, Emma, got in touch with The Drew Barker-Wright Charity on social media which was set up after they lost their son, Drew, to the same deadly disease.

As her parents are extremely busy looking after Lily as she undergoes treatment, family friend Mark Howat stepped in to launch a fundraiser.

An avid angler, Mark is holding a charity fishing match to help raise some cash to go towards various cancer charities, including Addenbrooke's Hospital.

The painter and decorator has organised a fundraising day at Walton Highway Village Club which takes place on Sunday, September 22 from 2pm.

He said: "I know the family very well and the poor little girl is only five-years-old; they are such a lovely family and I just wanted to help where I could.

"The money raised will be split between charities including the The Drew Barker-Wright Charity which supports people suffering with the same bone cancer.

"Everyone has been so generous, donating raffle prizes for some of the activities at the event but we are still looking to get more raffle prizes."

Fen-based Eastern Frames have donated a new PVC door worth in excess of £600 for the fundraiser which takes place this month.

A spokesman for The Drew Barker-Wright Charity said: "Recently, we heard that a sweet little girl called Lily had been diagnosed with the same skull-based paediatric chordoma as Drew.

"Lily's mum, Emma, contacted us for advice. Over the last few weeks we have offered support and guidance where we can.

"Friends of the family have very kindly organised a charity event to raise funds for The Drew Barker-Wright Charity, and Addenbrooke's where Lily is being treated.

"We thank them from the bottom of our hearts, and ask you all to send your best wishes to Lily."

Mark is hopeful that Lily can attend the fundraising event this month as she takes a break from her hospital treatment.

He is still on the look-out for people and businesses to help out with raffle prizes; if you can help, Mark asks you call him on 07947 490032 or email mark.howat@yahoo.co.uk