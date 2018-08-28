Advanced search

Charity Cam Sight secures £210,000 to help people with low vision and blindness in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 15:15 09 January 2019

Charity Cam Sight secures £210,000 to help people with low vision and blindness in Wisbech. Dawn Preston, Fenland support manager and Gill Howell, community support worker at the Wisbech Low Vision and Blindness Centre. Picture: CAM SIGHT

Charity Cam Sight secures £210,000 to help people with low vision and blindness in Wisbech. Dawn Preston, Fenland support manager and Gill Howell, community support worker at the Wisbech Low Vision and Blindness Centre. Picture: CAM SIGHT

More than £200,000 will be ploughed into support for people with low vision and blindness in Fenland – with three new services to be launched in Wisbech.

Cam Sight has been granted £210,000 to expand its services across the district – including at the Low Vision and Blindness Centre in Wisbech.

It will mean that two qualified counselors at the centre will offer emotional support for people experiencing emotional distress following their sight loss.

There will also be group run sessions in the area, technology group training on the latest equipment and home visits for children and young people.

The money was secured from a successful bid to the Big Lottery Fund for Cam Sight’s services in Cambridgeshire.

Dawn Preston, Fenland support manager of Cam Sight, said: “We deliver quality services but the Fenland team has been under-resourced, which has led to an unequal distribution of services across the county.

“We are thrilled to receive the funding which will address this issue and also enable us to provide a more holistic service to people living with low vision and blindness in Fenland.”

Cam Sight also offers a volunteer programme providing support in the community, through befriending, reading, accompanying people on trips out and a ring-around service for those at who are unable to leave their homes.

Volunteers also work through a sports programme to help people get involved in physical activity through guided running and tandem cycling.

The funding will allow Cam Sight to carry on these services and increase the number of people who access them.

They provide information and advice on enabling independent living and supports participation in activities enjoyed prior to sight loss.

The Low Vision and Blindness Centre in Wisbech first started operating in South Cambridgeshire in 2008, but moved to larger premises in Wisbech from Chatteris last year.

This is achieved through the demonstration of items including magnifiers, lighting, phones, electronic readers and speakers.

The service also extends through a drop-in service in community hubs in the region.

