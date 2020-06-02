Part of A47 at Elm Hall roundabout forced shut ‘for next few hours’ after fuel spillage

Both carriageways along the A47 at the Elm Hall roundabout near Wisbech have been forced shut following a fuel spillage this morning.

Police are urging all motorists avoid the area if they can as the closure is expected to last a “for the next few hours” after a crash.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “We’ve closed both carriageways of the A47 at the Elm Hall roundabout near Wisbech after a fuel spillage.

“Emergency services and highways at the scene. Road is expected to remain closed for next few hours. Please avoid the area if you can.”

Cambs Cops tweeted: “The road at Elm Hall Roundabout- A47 - is currently closed due to an RTC.

“Please find an alternative route and avoid the area if possible.”