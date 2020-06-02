Advanced search

Part of A47 at Elm Hall roundabout forced shut ‘for next few hours’ after fuel spillage

PUBLISHED: 10:18 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 02 June 2020

Both carriageways of the A47 at Elm Hall roundabout have been closed following a fuel spillage. Picture: Google Maps

Both carriageways along the A47 at the Elm Hall roundabout near Wisbech have been forced shut following a fuel spillage this morning.

Police are urging all motorists avoid the area if they can as the closure is expected to last a “for the next few hours” after a crash.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “We’ve closed both carriageways of the A47 at the Elm Hall roundabout near Wisbech after a fuel spillage.

“Emergency services and highways at the scene. Road is expected to remain closed for next few hours. Please avoid the area if you can.”

Cambs Cops tweeted: “The road at Elm Hall Roundabout- A47 - is currently closed due to an RTC.

“Please find an alternative route and avoid the area if possible.”

