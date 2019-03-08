Advanced search

Spine-tingling fright night fun at Wisbech Museum

PUBLISHED: 17:34 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 10 October 2019

Spine-tingling fright night fun at Wisbech Museum. This family dressed up in spooky style for last years event. Picture: Alice Nicholls

Spine-tingling fright night fun at Wisbech Museum. This family dressed up in spooky style for last years event. Picture: Alice Nicholls

Archant

Spine-tingling fun for families is set to take place during half term when Wisbech and Fenland Museum opens in the dark.

It will be the second-year running for the event, which will have an ancient Egyptian twist to tie in with its continuing Egyptian summer 2019 exhibition.

The fun starts at 5pm on October 24 and visitors are encouraged to bring a torch and dress up for the occasion.

You may also want to watch:

This year's line-up includes face-painting, a photo booth, spooky trail, spooky potions and crafts, plus a very special storyteller from Ancient Egypt and a competition for best costume.

This free event, which is supported by the Wisbech High Street Project, is open to all from 5 to 8pm on the night.

Since the museum opened in 1847, the collections have continued to grow from around the world, but the essence of the museum remains virtually unchanged.

For further information visit https://www.wisbechmuseum.org.uk/whats-on/2019-10-23

Most Read

Police remain at scene of ‘serious collision’ involving tractor and car

Police remain at the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a car at Outwell Road, Emneth, earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

Tractor driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after Wisbech collision

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

‘Avoid the area’: Emergency services rush to Emneth following ‘serious’ crash involving tractor and car on A1101

A serious crash has occurred on Outwell Road in Emneth, Wisbech this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant

Fen floods! Dramatic pictures and videos show flash floods in Wisbech after just 20 minutes of heavy rain

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Pictures: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Police remain at scene of ‘serious collision’ involving tractor and car

Police remain at the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a car at Outwell Road, Emneth, earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

Tractor driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after Wisbech collision

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

‘Avoid the area’: Emergency services rush to Emneth following ‘serious’ crash involving tractor and car on A1101

A serious crash has occurred on Outwell Road in Emneth, Wisbech this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant

Fen floods! Dramatic pictures and videos show flash floods in Wisbech after just 20 minutes of heavy rain

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Pictures: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Tractor driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after Wisbech collision

Fatal crash at Emneth. A man has died following a collision in Outwell today. The man who died was a passenger in a car involved in the collision in Wisbech Road, Picture; IAN CARTER

Justice - and 14 year sentence - catches up with gun smuggler who asked Royal family to forgive him

Marius Supelis. Guns and ammunition were hidden inside a TV and music speaker seized at the French border destined for his Wisbech home. Guns were found in the top of a boom box music speaker. Drugs and cash were found at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

‘Avoid the area’: Emergency services rush to Emneth following ‘serious’ crash involving tractor and car on A1101

A serious crash has occurred on Outwell Road in Emneth, Wisbech this morning (October 10). Picture: Archant

Oh yes it is! New Peckover pre-school opens in true fairytale fashion with Cinderella and her ugly sisters unveiling the plaque

Cinderella, you shall go to the school! The grand fairytale opening of the Peckover pre-school near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Caroline Freeman

Fundraiser to support young champion Fenland boxer turn professional

A fundraising page has been launched to get up to £10,000 for young champion boxer Eryk Ciureja tto turn professional. Picture: KATH SANSOM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists