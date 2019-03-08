Spine-tingling fright night fun at Wisbech Museum

Spine-tingling fright night fun at Wisbech Museum. This family dressed up in spooky style for last years event. Picture: Alice Nicholls Archant

Spine-tingling fun for families is set to take place during half term when Wisbech and Fenland Museum opens in the dark.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It will be the second-year running for the event, which will have an ancient Egyptian twist to tie in with its continuing Egyptian summer 2019 exhibition.

The fun starts at 5pm on October 24 and visitors are encouraged to bring a torch and dress up for the occasion.

You may also want to watch:

This year's line-up includes face-painting, a photo booth, spooky trail, spooky potions and crafts, plus a very special storyteller from Ancient Egypt and a competition for best costume.

This free event, which is supported by the Wisbech High Street Project, is open to all from 5 to 8pm on the night.

Since the museum opened in 1847, the collections have continued to grow from around the world, but the essence of the museum remains virtually unchanged.

For further information visit https://www.wisbechmuseum.org.uk/whats-on/2019-10-23