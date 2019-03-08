Spine-tingling fright night fun at Wisbech Museum
PUBLISHED: 17:34 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 10 October 2019
Archant
Spine-tingling fun for families is set to take place during half term when Wisbech and Fenland Museum opens in the dark.
It will be the second-year running for the event, which will have an ancient Egyptian twist to tie in with its continuing Egyptian summer 2019 exhibition.
The fun starts at 5pm on October 24 and visitors are encouraged to bring a torch and dress up for the occasion.
You may also want to watch:
This year's line-up includes face-painting, a photo booth, spooky trail, spooky potions and crafts, plus a very special storyteller from Ancient Egypt and a competition for best costume.
This free event, which is supported by the Wisbech High Street Project, is open to all from 5 to 8pm on the night.
Since the museum opened in 1847, the collections have continued to grow from around the world, but the essence of the museum remains virtually unchanged.
For further information visit https://www.wisbechmuseum.org.uk/whats-on/2019-10-23