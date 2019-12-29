Advanced search

Wisbech author's new novel has 400-year-old family friendship link

29 December, 2019 - 10:00
Friendship link in Wisbech author's new novel. Pictured is Richard Humphries with his new book On the day we go to Heaven. Picture: SUPPLIED

Friendship link in Wisbech author's new novel. Pictured is Richard Humphries with his new book On the day we go to Heaven. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

A new novel by a Wisbech author has a 400-year-old link to a family friendship.

'On the day we go to Heaven' by Richard Humphries opens in 1991 when a priest is plucked from his parish in Naples to avoid a scandal following an affair with the wife of a gangland boss.

Father Giovanni Clemente has two passions in life - women and a desire to help the spirits of the dead find their way to heaven.

But one of the principal characters in the book, a Capuchin Friar, Brother Corso, was inspired by a family friend, a Dutch former friar who once worked with Richard's wife.

Richard, 72, said: "We were travelling by train from London back to King's Lynn one summer's evening.

"As we crossed the Fens I happened to mention that my mother's family had been brought over from Flanders in the 1640's by Cornelius Vermuyden to help with the drainage of the Fens.

"Our friend looked at me and said 'but Vermuyden was my ancestor! My cousin still owns his farm in The Netherlands. We pronounce the name 'Ver-mer-den' and not 'Ver-moy-den' as you do in England."

"It was a sobering thought that our families had known each other nearly 400 years ago."

Richard, who had a 50 year career in journalism and public relations, said all the ghost encounters in the book were based on actual events.

"In my days as a newspaper reporter and magazine journalist I always kept an ear open for ghost stories wherever I went," he explained.

"It's always fascinating to speculate on what happens after we die. No matter what your religious beliefs may be, there are many unanswered questions.

"I have had a number of ghostly encounters myself and there is so much more we have to learn."

After living in West Norfolk for a number of years, Richard now lives in Wisbech with his wife and grandson.

His collection of short stories: 'Tales from the Fire Hills' was published in July.

His next novel, 'The Elephant, the Oik and a ginger pussy' is set for publication next year.

On the day we go to Heaven is available to buy now for Amazon Kindle at £5.99.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Avoid the area’, say police after ‘serious collision’ on A47 near Tilney All Saints

Chaos on the A47 near Tilney All Saints after a car collided with a lorry during the busy Christmas traffic. Picture: Darryl Anthony

‘Reach out and get help’ - new IT centre in Wisbech to support recovery for people with drug and alcohol addiction

New IT centre opens in Wisbech to support recovery for people with drug and alcohol addiction. Families of lost loved ones are pictured. Lauren, Steve, Darren and Steve. Picture: MATTHEW OWEN

Drink driver arrested in Wisbech for being nearly three times over the limit

Drink driver arrested in Wisbech for being nearly three times over the limit. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Wisbech landlord who butchered pub-goer has murder appeal blocked by top judge

Stephen French

GOLF: Tydd golfers hold Christmas competition and raise thousands for Wisbech school

Matt Gill (left), of Meadowgate Academy receives a cheque from seniors captain Trevor Sewell. Picture: MIKE BARTON

Most Read

‘Avoid the area’, say police after ‘serious collision’ on A47 near Tilney All Saints

Chaos on the A47 near Tilney All Saints after a car collided with a lorry during the busy Christmas traffic. Picture: Darryl Anthony

‘Reach out and get help’ - new IT centre in Wisbech to support recovery for people with drug and alcohol addiction

New IT centre opens in Wisbech to support recovery for people with drug and alcohol addiction. Families of lost loved ones are pictured. Lauren, Steve, Darren and Steve. Picture: MATTHEW OWEN

Drink driver arrested in Wisbech for being nearly three times over the limit

Drink driver arrested in Wisbech for being nearly three times over the limit. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Wisbech landlord who butchered pub-goer has murder appeal blocked by top judge

Stephen French

GOLF: Tydd golfers hold Christmas competition and raise thousands for Wisbech school

Matt Gill (left), of Meadowgate Academy receives a cheque from seniors captain Trevor Sewell. Picture: MIKE BARTON

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Front line Welney - the Washes still impassable but a glimmer of hope that it may not be for much longer

Welney Wash Road remains flooded. A1101, Welney Sunday 29 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Wisbech bandstand comes alive to the joy - and spirit - of Christmas with the last of this year’s free open air concerts

Nowhere was Christmas more eagerly anticipated than at the finale to this year's free open air concerts at Wisbech bandstand. Manea Silver Band and Back Two entertained whilst Father Christmas had a lovely stream of visitors to his grotto. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Grateful patient from Wisbech raises £2,000 for the hospital that treated her

Marie Humphrey handed over a £2,000 cheque to the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust to Dr Philip Buttery, a consultant neurologist at the hospital. It was the proceeds of a garden party.

The Wisbech club that aims to bring a little sunshine into the lives of others

The children of Ben Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh. Mr Johnson died after a collision in Outwell Road, Wisbech. A family friend has set up an appeal to support the family. Picture; FAMILY

Wisbech author’s new novel has 400-year-old family friendship link

Friendship link in Wisbech author's new novel. Pictured is Richard Humphries with his new book On the day we go to Heaven. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists