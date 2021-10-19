Published: 11:44 AM October 19, 2021 Updated: 11:51 AM October 19, 2021

Ben Dodkin (L) and eight family friends will cycle from Wales to Wisbech between October 28-30 to raise money which will help to create more happy memories for his children Finley, Arthur and Harrison (pictured middle) and wife, Sarah (R). Finley and Harrison have been diagnosed with Battens Disease. - Credit: Sarah Dodkin

Eight family friends will set off from Wales to Wisbech at the end of the month in a bid to create more happy memories for their children who have been diagnosed with a rare genetic disease.

Ben and Sarah Dodkin are determined to make incredible memories with their three sons Finley, Arthur and Harrison and not let Battens Disease take over their lives.

Finley and Harrison were diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 2017 aged six and one, which affects eyesight, memory and mobility.

The three-day cycle challenge will raise money to help the boys’ dreams come true and for the family to create memories to treasure.

The ride takes place between October 28-30 with the support of drivers Matt Gill and Mark Rust.

Sarah said: “The lads should be arriving back into Wisbech to ride the last bit with Finley, Arthur and Harrison.”

Finley, Arthur and Harrison together. Picture: SARAH DODKIN - Credit: Archant

The family is inviting the community to join them at a homecoming party on October 30 at The Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech from 6:30pm – midnight.

The party will welcome the team of Ben alongside Phil Kowbas, Paul Bate, Jesse Bate, Owen Dobson, Toby Allen, Jack Griffin and Harry Griffin return from the ride.

“We are so lucky to have the amazing Coves the band and Mardi Gras DJ providing entertainment,” said Sarah.

“The Seaside Pizza Company are offering delicious pizza to purchase and there will be raffles for guests to enter into.”

“We are asking for £10 an adult and £5 for under 16s.

“We can’t wait to share this fantastic celebration of an amazing challenge and all the commitment from our community, family and friends over the last two years.”

Ben and Sarah, who have lived in Wisbech all their lives, have received a huge amount of support from the local community for the boys.

Last year, the team cycled from Amsterdam to Wisbech, raising over £6,000.

Now, even before the ride from Wales, the family have raised £9,800 of their £10,000 target.

Half of the funds raised will be going towards the Battens Disease Family Association (BDFA) charity, whilst the other half will go towards the three boys’ wish list.

To donate, visit the family’s JustGiving page.