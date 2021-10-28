Gallery

Published: 12:42 PM October 28, 2021 Updated: 2:00 PM October 28, 2021

Ben Dodkin's friends Phil Kowbas, Paul Bate, Jesse Bate, Owen Dobson, Toby Allen, Jack Griffin and Harry Griffin, set off on their bikes on a journey from Wales to Wisbech this morning (October 28). - Credit: Sarah Dodkin

Seven family friends have set off on their bikes from Wales this morning (October 28) on a journey to Wisbech in a bid to create more happy memories for their children.

Ben and Sarah Dodkin are determined to make incredible memories with their three sons Finley, Arthur and Harrison and not let Battens Disease take over their lives.

Ben's friends Phil Kowbas, Paul Bate, Jesse Bate, Owen Dobson, Toby Allen, Jack Griffin and Harry Griffin are cycling without him after Ben caught Covid-19 last week.

Ben hopes to join his friends for moral support.

#TeamDodkin are showing off their corporate sponsors during the ride from Wales to Wisbech. - Credit: Sarah Dodkin

#TeamDodkin started their three-day cycle from Wales to Wisbech this morning (October 28). - Credit: Sarah Dodkin

They’ll return to Wisbech on Saturday (October 30).

Sarah said: “We could not be prouder of these guys already.

“Coming up with the pedal4memories idea and choosing to do this challenge was incredible and now here they are actually doing it!

“How awesome are their shirts too! Provided as always by 3Q and as you can see, they’re proudly showing off all our amazing corporate sponsors."

You can donate to the family via their JustGiving page.

