Youngsters could enjoy healthy snacks as part of a drop-in session at the Oasis Centre in Wisbech.

Lots of fresh fruit was enjoyed when Fenland Unite Community Branch set up their stall on Thursday (August 1).

Boxes of apples, oranges, bananas, peaches, plums and tomatoes were on offer for children and their families at the centre's weekly TOAST drop-in session.

It was part of the union's national Action in the Community programme in the summer holidays.

Branch chair, Amy Dodd-Broad, said: "It was great to see the children getting a healthy snack to keep them going until teatime.

"Around the country Unite union branches are arranging similar events."

Oasis centre manager Chris Stevens liaised on the arrangements and what fruit didn't get eaten was dropped off at Wisbech Adventure Playground for children there the following day.

The new Oasis Centre building was opened in March 2005 and offers five key services as a community centre, health clinic, business conference facility, family learning and children's nursery.