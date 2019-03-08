Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fresh fruit served as healthy snack for children in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 15:56 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 07 August 2019

Boxes of fruit for Wisbech youngsters thanks to Fenland Unite Community Branch. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS

Boxes of fruit for Wisbech youngsters thanks to Fenland Unite Community Branch. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS

Archant

Youngsters could enjoy healthy snacks as part of a drop-in session at the Oasis Centre in Wisbech.

Lots of fresh fruit was enjoyed when Fenland Unite Community Branch set up their stall on Thursday (August 1).

Boxes of apples, oranges, bananas, peaches, plums and tomatoes were on offer for children and their families at the centre's weekly TOAST drop-in session.

It was part of the union's national Action in the Community programme in the summer holidays.

You may also want to watch:

Branch chair, Amy Dodd-Broad, said: "It was great to see the children getting a healthy snack to keep them going until teatime.

"Around the country Unite union branches are arranging similar events."

Oasis centre manager Chris Stevens liaised on the arrangements and what fruit didn't get eaten was dropped off at Wisbech Adventure Playground for children there the following day.

The new Oasis Centre building was opened in March 2005 and offers five key services as a community centre, health clinic, business conference facility, family learning and children's nursery.

Most Read

On line paedophile hunters challenge Wisbech man over online grooming allegations: police arrest him and bail him

Finale to lengthy confrontation between online child abuse vigilante group and Wisbech man they accused. 100,000 people saw it live or have watched it since on Facebook. The man wias released on bail. Picture' FACEBOOK

Result! More than £1,100 raised for Wisbech woman, aged 21, who was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer during trek from France to Spain

A fundraiser has been set up for Wisbech woman Anna Norris (pictured) who was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer during a 500-mile trek. Picture: Supplied / Just Giving

Cannabis factory discovered by police who only went to property to investigate unrelated crime

103 cannabis plants were discovered by police in Wisbech today. The plants were found by officers who went to a house in the town to investigate an unrelated crime. A suspect is in custody. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Here’s what a resident wrote on an East of England emergency response vehicle: ‘Don’t ever park in front of my driveway’

Note left on an emergency response vehicle whilst crews dealt with an urgent call. The neighbour came out and scrawled this on their window - their bosses fumed. Picture; EAST OF ENGLAND AMBULANCE

Modified BMWs to vintage American trucks on display as Only Fools and Motors club descends on The Light Cinema on Hobbs and Shaw night

Mods and wraps! Gareth Kendal (left) and Stephen Stenton (right). Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian Carter

Most Read

On line paedophile hunters challenge Wisbech man over online grooming allegations: police arrest him and bail him

Finale to lengthy confrontation between online child abuse vigilante group and Wisbech man they accused. 100,000 people saw it live or have watched it since on Facebook. The man wias released on bail. Picture' FACEBOOK

Result! More than £1,100 raised for Wisbech woman, aged 21, who was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer during trek from France to Spain

A fundraiser has been set up for Wisbech woman Anna Norris (pictured) who was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer during a 500-mile trek. Picture: Supplied / Just Giving

Cannabis factory discovered by police who only went to property to investigate unrelated crime

103 cannabis plants were discovered by police in Wisbech today. The plants were found by officers who went to a house in the town to investigate an unrelated crime. A suspect is in custody. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Here’s what a resident wrote on an East of England emergency response vehicle: ‘Don’t ever park in front of my driveway’

Note left on an emergency response vehicle whilst crews dealt with an urgent call. The neighbour came out and scrawled this on their window - their bosses fumed. Picture; EAST OF ENGLAND AMBULANCE

Modified BMWs to vintage American trucks on display as Only Fools and Motors club descends on The Light Cinema on Hobbs and Shaw night

Mods and wraps! Gareth Kendal (left) and Stephen Stenton (right). Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian Carter

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Four defendants (from Wisbech and March) to appear in court accused of assault

Four defendants will appear before magistrates in Peterborough following an alleged assault in Wisbech. Picture: ARCHANT

Violent murderer serving time at Whitemoor gets extra two years after attack on prison officer that left him unconscious

Douglas Samuel was jailed in 2013 for a minimum of 20 years for murdering his partner Gaynor Bale a year previously.He has now been sentenced for hitting an officer at Whitemoor Prison, March. Picture; MET POLICE

NSPCC makes 55 referrals in Cambridgeshire after children are left home alone

NSPCC makes 55 referrals in Cambridgeshire after children are left home alone. Picture: NSPCC

Fresh fruit served as healthy snack for children in Wisbech

Boxes of fruit for Wisbech youngsters thanks to Fenland Unite Community Branch. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS

‘If they knew how passionate he is, they’ll certainly change their mind’: Doddington chauffeur David Rowlands on meeting Boris Johnson, maintaining professionalism and putting family first

David Rowlands (left), from Doddington, was part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's transport team during his campaign earlier this year after meeting him in May. Picture: ANDY PARSONS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists