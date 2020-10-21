Advanced search

Free Zoom fitness sessions up for grabs

PUBLISHED: 11:07 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 21 October 2020

Cambridgeshire-based charity Eddies TV is offering free fitness sessions for people with learning disabilities. Picutres: Eddies TV

A Cambridgeshire charity that supports people with a learning disability is offering free fitness sessions using Zoom.

Eddies TV was created during the coronavirus lockdown and has delivered over 1,000 online sessions to help people stay in touch with friends and take part in a variety of activities.

The charity has teamed up with the Healthy Fenland project to help with the fitness sessions which include dance, yoga and Zumba.

There are also other high and low impact exercise sessions to choose from.

Mark Briggs, from Eddies TV, said: “These sessions have been really special to the people we support and to the wider community, they have given people a platform to see each other and interact together where they otherwise would not have been able to.

“We have used the opportunity to help participants of our sessions understand what this time of change means and reassure people who may be feeling anxious.”

He added: “We are delighted to be working with Healthy Fenland to deliver these sessions”.

As well as improving fitness, the sessions also helped to provide daily routine and structure for participants during the lockdown.

Parents described the service as a ‘vital lifeline’ this year.

For more information on how to sign up, visit the Eddie’s website.

