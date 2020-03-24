Kebab shop serving up free meals for all NHS and care workers amid coronavirus outbreak
PUBLISHED: 12:44 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 24 March 2020
Archant
A Fenland takeaway restaurant is serving up meals for all NHS and care workers free of charge amid the ongoing wide-spread coronavirus pandemic.
Best Kebab BBQ and Pizza House at Nene Quay in Wisbech are offering free takeaway dinners to those on the frontline during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Staff say the kind gesture is to “show our appreciation to the health and emergency workers” and all they have to do is show their NHS badge or work ID.
Jack Dennis of Best Kebab BBQ and Pizza House said: “We are still working as we are a takeaway and offer a delivery service.
“We are we giving free meals to all NHS and care house workers to show our appreciation to the health and emergency workers for all their dedication during this unprecedented crisis.
“Show us your NHS badge or work ID to claim the free meals Best Kebab BBQ House in Wisbech.”
To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews
Have you been affected by the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk