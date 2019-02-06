Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bar in Wisbech to offer up free hot food and drink to the town’s homeless every week after successful trial period

06 February, 2019 - 10:19
A Wisbech bar and diner are set to give the homeless free hot food and drink every week after running a successful trial period. Picture: FACEBOOK / COYOTE

A Wisbech bar and diner are set to give the homeless free hot food and drink every week after running a successful trial period. Picture: FACEBOOK / COYOTE

COYOTE

An independent bar and diner in Wisbech are set to offer up free hot food and drink to the town’s homeless each week after a successful trial run.

A Wisbech bar and diner are set to give the homeless free hot food and drink every week after running a successful trial period. Picture: FACEBOOK / COYOTEA Wisbech bar and diner are set to give the homeless free hot food and drink every week after running a successful trial period. Picture: FACEBOOK / COYOTE

Coyote Bar and Diner, based in Union Street, gave out hot food and drink packages to the homeless last week during Britain’s cold weather snap as a one-off event.

But after some “very grateful and polite” people, the diner has decided to make it a weekly occurrence to try and cut down on the town’s rising homeless issue.

Betty Cunningham, diner manager, said: “We had a really good reception. I realised something had to be done when I was at home and I got so cold one night.

“My staff and I see people outside on the street everyday and I stop to fill up their water bottles but I knew that I needed to do more; there’s more to life than that.”

The bar will be providing a free hot meal and drink to those in need each Sunday between 4pm and 5pm – posters will be put up around the town soon.

Betty added: “We had some very grateful and polite homeless people over the past week come to Coyote in that cold weather we had. We would like to carry this on.”

The news comes after the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government revealed that there were 23 rough sleepers in Fenland, with the majority aged over 26.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home

Police name the man who died of a stab wound in an attack at his home in West Parade, Wisbech. (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Wisbech yesterday (Sunday February 3). This is where the collision happened. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man, 49, arrested and charged with murder following suspected stabbing in West Parade in Wisbech

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing in West Parade, Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home

Police name the man who died of a stab wound in an attack at his home in West Parade, Wisbech. (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Wisbech yesterday (Sunday February 3). This is where the collision happened. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man, 49, arrested and charged with murder following suspected stabbing in West Parade in Wisbech

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing in West Parade, Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Bar in Wisbech to offer up free hot food and drink to the town’s homeless every week after successful trial period

A Wisbech bar and diner are set to give the homeless free hot food and drink every week after running a successful trial period. Picture: FACEBOOK / COYOTE

Mayor Palmer yet to hand over proceeds of summer ‘charity’ ball- a sum helped by caterer’s decision to knock £2,000 off the bill after an invoicing error

£12,000 was raised at the inaugural ball held by Mayor James Palmer. The £120 a head event was held in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. One of the images from the PTSD999 Facebook page.

Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home

Police name the man who died of a stab wound in an attack at his home in West Parade, Wisbech. (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

New-look fountain unveiled at St Peter’s Church gardens following vandalism in Wisbech

Fountain in Wisbech’s St Peter’s Church gardens is flowing once again with a new-look design which it is hoped will be more resilient to vandalism. Picture: CHARLOTTE WEST

Emma chosen to play for England in world championships in South Africa

Emma Linnett, of Thomas Clarkson Academy sixth form has been selected for England’s under-21s nets squad. Nets is a version of netball that’s faster, often with fewer players and is played within nets so it’s non-stop. Emma is off to South Africa this summer for the World Indoor Netball Championships.Picture: TCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists