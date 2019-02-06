Bar in Wisbech to offer up free hot food and drink to the town’s homeless every week after successful trial period

An independent bar and diner in Wisbech are set to offer up free hot food and drink to the town’s homeless each week after a successful trial run.

Coyote Bar and Diner, based in Union Street, gave out hot food and drink packages to the homeless last week during Britain’s cold weather snap as a one-off event.

But after some “very grateful and polite” people, the diner has decided to make it a weekly occurrence to try and cut down on the town’s rising homeless issue.

Betty Cunningham, diner manager, said: “We had a really good reception. I realised something had to be done when I was at home and I got so cold one night.

“My staff and I see people outside on the street everyday and I stop to fill up their water bottles but I knew that I needed to do more; there’s more to life than that.”

The bar will be providing a free hot meal and drink to those in need each Sunday between 4pm and 5pm – posters will be put up around the town soon.

Betty added: “We had some very grateful and polite homeless people over the past week come to Coyote in that cold weather we had. We would like to carry this on.”

The news comes after the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government revealed that there were 23 rough sleepers in Fenland, with the majority aged over 26.