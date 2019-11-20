Free HIV tests to take place in Wisbech

A free, confidential event for students to take a HIV test will be held at the Wisbech campus of the College of West Anglia.

Sexual health charity The Terrence Higgins Trust is calling on people to 'Give HIV the finger' by taking a simple, painless and quick finger prick HIV test.

The event will take place tomorrow (November 21) from 10am to 2pm.

It comes as part of HIV Testing Week taking place this week across Cambridgeshire.

Emma McLaven, service manager at Terrence Higgins Trust, said: "We need to work together as a community to reduce the stigma around HIV and encourage people that might be at risk to get tested.

"Testing is nothing to be fearful of or embarrassed about. There is nothing embarrassing about making sure your sexual health is a priority."

A recent Public Health England report estimated that 1 in 14 people in the UK are living with HIV and remain undiagnosed.