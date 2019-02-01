Advanced search

Bar and diner offer up free hot meals and drinks to homeless people during Britain’s freezing weather

01 February, 2019 - 14:34
Archant

One of our region’s bar and diners are offering up free hot drinks and meals to the homeless during the country’s cold weather snap.

Coyote Bar and Diner, based in Wisbech, announced that they will be looking after the town’s homeless people, especially as the weather is set to get even colder.

The diner, on Union Street, released a poster on their social media pages and asked members of the public to tell all of the homeless people they see to come down to the diner.

Free drinks and hot meals will be available to homeless people between 4pm and 5pm on Friday, February 1 and Saturday, February 2.

Betty Cunningham, diner manager, said: “We have had a really good reception all ready. I realised something had to be done when I got so cold one night.

“We see people everyday outside on the streets and I fill up their water bottles but I knew that I needed to do more, there’s more to life than that.”

The news comes after the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government revealed that there were 23 rough sleepers in Fenland, with the majority aged over 26.

Ms Cunningham says she and her staff have plans to make the free meals a regular weekly occurrence and is in talks with the council to help the homeless even more.

