Advanced search

Books left out all over town for children to read and return amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:31 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 01 April 2020

Books have been left all over Wisbech for children to read and return amid the ongoing widespread coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Alexandra Hancox

Books have been left all over Wisbech for children to read and return amid the ongoing widespread coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Alexandra Hancox

Alexandra Hancox

Book have been left out across a Cambridgeshire town for children to read and return amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Books have been left all over Wisbech for children to read and return amid the ongoing widespread coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Alexandra HancoxBooks have been left all over Wisbech for children to read and return amid the ongoing widespread coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Alexandra Hancox

Left in small plastic bags with a kind message attached, stories are scattered all over Wisbech for people to collect when out for a walk or exercise.

One resident who found a copy of Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame along Fenland road on Tuesday, March 31 says the initiative is “a very good idea”.

Alexandra Hancox said: “I think it’s really nice for someone to put childrens’ books about with a lovely message. It’s creative and a very good idea under the circumstances we are in.

“Someone has been leaving the books everywhere, not just down Fenland Road. There are more books all over the town.”

A note in the book Ms Hancox found reads: “If you find this when you’re out for a walk, please take it home and have a look.

“Then put it back in the bag and put it out for someone else to enjoy.”

Most Read

Don’t just blame selfish shoppers for empty shelves, it’s the way food is supplied to supermarkets

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare with people panic buying. Picture: Submitted

Driver ‘spits on mum and daughter’ before passenger shouts ‘he has coronavirus’ amid widespread pandemic

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

Discount retailer QD has confirmed all its stores are closing as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The Wisbech branch is pictured. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police left ‘little present’ from driver who fled from his Mercedes after being stopped

Police were left with a surprise after seizing this Mercedes in the Fens. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

“We were having to go to the toilet behind a portacabin” - Claims about working conditions for bus drivers during coronavirus lockdown revealed

Wisbech bus station

Most Read

Don’t just blame selfish shoppers for empty shelves, it’s the way food is supplied to supermarkets

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare with people panic buying. Picture: Submitted

Driver ‘spits on mum and daughter’ before passenger shouts ‘he has coronavirus’ amid widespread pandemic

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

Discount retailer QD has confirmed all its stores are closing as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The Wisbech branch is pictured. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police left ‘little present’ from driver who fled from his Mercedes after being stopped

Police were left with a surprise after seizing this Mercedes in the Fens. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

“We were having to go to the toilet behind a portacabin” - Claims about working conditions for bus drivers during coronavirus lockdown revealed

Wisbech bus station

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Books left out all over town for children to read and return amid coronavirus pandemic

Books have been left all over Wisbech for children to read and return amid the ongoing widespread coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Alexandra Hancox

Police slam intoxicated driver for ‘taking ventilator bed away from someone who might need it’ after drink drive crash

Police have slammed an intoxicated driver for “taking a ventilator bed away from someone who might need it” after they crashed their car at Brancaster Court in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Food parcels delivered to Cambridgeshire’s most vulnerable amid coronavirus pandemic

Councils have teamed up to deliver food parcels to the most vulnerable in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Ben Hatton/LDRS

Councillor warns of ‘heightened risk’ of domestic abuse across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus pandemic

Cllr Mark Goldsack believes there could be an increased risk of domestic abuse during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ARCHANT

Driver ‘spits on mum and daughter’ before passenger shouts ‘he has coronavirus’ amid widespread pandemic

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24