Books left out all over town for children to read and return amid coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 12:31 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 01 April 2020
Alexandra Hancox
Book have been left out across a Cambridgeshire town for children to read and return amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Left in small plastic bags with a kind message attached, stories are scattered all over Wisbech for people to collect when out for a walk or exercise.
One resident who found a copy of Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame along Fenland road on Tuesday, March 31 says the initiative is “a very good idea”.
Alexandra Hancox said: “I think it’s really nice for someone to put childrens’ books about with a lovely message. It’s creative and a very good idea under the circumstances we are in.
“Someone has been leaving the books everywhere, not just down Fenland Road. There are more books all over the town.”
A note in the book Ms Hancox found reads: “If you find this when you’re out for a walk, please take it home and have a look.
“Then put it back in the bag and put it out for someone else to enjoy.”