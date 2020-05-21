Video

Campaign launches online book reading videos for anyone to access during lockdown

Wisbech Reads are telling stories via video for anyone who may to hear them during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Wisbech Reads YouTube/Wisbech Reads

A campaign to get more people reading in the Fens has launched a free online video service telling stories to anyone who wants to hear them during lockdown.

Wisbech Reads, set up to improve literacy skills amongst both children and adults in the area, are recording story time videos and uploading them online.

As schools all over the country are closed, author and comedian David Walliams has given permission for his stories to be used via the internet.

Robin Hine from Wisbech Reads and Friends of Wisbech Library has recorded himself reading Mr Stink, chapter by chapter, and each part is being uploaded day by day.

Mike Forrest, chair of Wisbech Reads, said: “We are grateful to local schools and other organisations for publicising our latest venture.

“We trust that, in some small way, this will give support to families and schools in these unusual times as well as providing an enjoyable read for all.”

The first chapter was available on Monday, May 18 and you can find each chapter on the Wisbech Reads YouTube channel.

Links to previous chapters remain available on the website so there is opportunity to catch up if you miss a day. Every day for the next 26 days they will release a new chapter.

To watch, visit: www.wisbechreads.co.uk/bedtime-stories