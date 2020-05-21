Advanced search

Video

Campaign launches online book reading videos for anyone to access during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:48 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 21 May 2020

Wisbech Reads are telling stories via video for anyone who may to hear them during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Wisbech Reads

Wisbech Reads are telling stories via video for anyone who may to hear them during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Wisbech Reads

YouTube/Wisbech Reads

A campaign to get more people reading in the Fens has launched a free online video service telling stories to anyone who wants to hear them during lockdown.

Wisbech Reads, set up to improve literacy skills amongst both children and adults in the area, are recording story time videos and uploading them online.

As schools all over the country are closed, author and comedian David Walliams has given permission for his stories to be used via the internet.

Robin Hine from Wisbech Reads and Friends of Wisbech Library has recorded himself reading Mr Stink, chapter by chapter, and each part is being uploaded day by day.

Mike Forrest, chair of Wisbech Reads, said: “We are grateful to local schools and other organisations for publicising our latest venture.

“We trust that, in some small way, this will give support to families and schools in these unusual times as well as providing an enjoyable read for all.”

The first chapter was available on Monday, May 18 and you can find each chapter on the Wisbech Reads YouTube channel.

Links to previous chapters remain available on the website so there is opportunity to catch up if you miss a day. Every day for the next 26 days they will release a new chapter.

To watch, visit: www.wisbechreads.co.uk/bedtime-stories

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Documentary reveals zero per cent of people surveyed feel safe in Wisbech

Is Wisbech really that Bad? sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson

‘I will not be told what to do and how to vote’ says outgoing Wisbech mayor as he quits Conservative group to become an independent

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom tonight and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor His partner Veronika is pictured with him,

Two dogs being trained to smell coronavirus in humans are rescues from Wood Green, The Animals Charity

Jasper (L) and Norman (R) originally from Wood Green are taking part in a UK trial to find out if specialist sniffer dogs can detect coronavirus in humans. Image: Medical Detection Dogs

No new coronavirus deaths announced at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘He was a real clubman’ - popular Wisbech rugby player dies after cancer battle

Former Wisbech Rugby Club player Timothy Mason has died after a long battle with cancer. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Most Read

Documentary reveals zero per cent of people surveyed feel safe in Wisbech

Is Wisbech really that Bad? sees residents talk on their experiences of living in the town. Picture: YouTube/Faye Ferguson

‘I will not be told what to do and how to vote’ says outgoing Wisbech mayor as he quits Conservative group to become an independent

Wisbech town council held its annual meeting and mayor making via Zoom tonight and it was streamed on YouTube. Cllr Aigars Balsevics, who earlier had been to the council chamber to be robed, was elected mayor His partner Veronika is pictured with him,

Two dogs being trained to smell coronavirus in humans are rescues from Wood Green, The Animals Charity

Jasper (L) and Norman (R) originally from Wood Green are taking part in a UK trial to find out if specialist sniffer dogs can detect coronavirus in humans. Image: Medical Detection Dogs

No new coronavirus deaths announced at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘He was a real clubman’ - popular Wisbech rugby player dies after cancer battle

Former Wisbech Rugby Club player Timothy Mason has died after a long battle with cancer. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Oh happy happy days as McDonald’s re-open all six of their Peterborough drive thru stores

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Freemasons give generous grant to ambulance staff tackling coronavirus

Paramedic Nigel Strange and Dr Rishi Rallan demonstrate the personal protective equipment helped by a donation from Cambridgeshire Freemasons. Picture: SUPPLIED

Campaign launches online book reading videos for anyone to access during lockdown

Wisbech Reads are telling stories via video for anyone who may to hear them during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Wisbech Reads

British Rowing launch ‘Row to the Moon’ challenge

Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham.

COLUMN: MP Lucy Frazer highlights greater demand on mental health services throughout coronavirus pandemic

MP Lucy Frazer talks about the increased demand on mental health services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Drive 24