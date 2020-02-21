Advanced search

Four men arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 15:22 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 21 February 2020

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech. Picture: PIXABAY/For Illustrative Purposes

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech. Picture: PIXABAY/For Illustrative Purposes

Archant

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech - one of them was also questioned over suspicion of people trafficking and exploitation.

Warrants were carried out at four addresses in the town on Wednesday (February 19) in connection with fraudulent bank activity.

You may also want to watch:

Four men, two aged 32, one aged 36 and the other aged 42, were all arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, with the 36-year-old also being arrested on suspicion of people trafficking and exploitation.

They were taken to the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in King's Lynn for questioning but have since been released under investigation while officers continue with their enquiries.

The 42-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession of class B drugs. He was remanded to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday February 20 where he pleaded guilty to the offences.

He has been further remanded for sentencing on a date yet to be set.

Most Read

Wisbech teacher takes on ‘The Governess’ Anne Hegerty in a bid to buy new car on The Chase

Thomas Clarkson Academy English teacher Ian Gooda (pictured) took part in the hit-ITV show The Chase. Picture: ITV/ITV Hub

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Cambridgeshire. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Large artic lorry flips on its side on A17 in wet windy weather

Pictures show a large lorry on its side in the wet windy weather at Gedney roundabout along the A17. Picture: Chloe Rachel Smith

Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash

Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Wisbech teacher takes on ‘The Governess’ Anne Hegerty in a bid to buy new car on The Chase

Thomas Clarkson Academy English teacher Ian Gooda (pictured) took part in the hit-ITV show The Chase. Picture: ITV/ITV Hub

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Cambridgeshire. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Large artic lorry flips on its side on A17 in wet windy weather

Pictures show a large lorry on its side in the wet windy weather at Gedney roundabout along the A17. Picture: Chloe Rachel Smith

Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash

Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Man accused of murdering Rikki Neave appears at Old Bailey

The Rikki Neave murder hearing was at The Old Bailey in London on Friday, February 21. Picture: Cambs Times/ARCHANT

Watch the moment man’s car fills with water as he attempts to cross flooded Welney Wash in Vauxhall Corsa

Balazs Attila attempted to drive his Vauxhall Corsa through flooded Welney Wash before it filled with water. Picture: Supplied/Balazs Attila

Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash

Three people seriously injured as car overturns in Wisbech crash. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Tributes to ‘kind, loving man’ who died in A47 crash

Kyran Binns, who died after his van collided with a lorry on the A47 at Scarning Picture: Supplied by the Binns Family

Four men arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech. Picture: PIXABAY/For Illustrative Purposes
Drive 24