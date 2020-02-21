Four men arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech - one of them was also questioned over suspicion of people trafficking and exploitation.

Warrants were carried out at four addresses in the town on Wednesday (February 19) in connection with fraudulent bank activity.

Four men, two aged 32, one aged 36 and the other aged 42, were all arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, with the 36-year-old also being arrested on suspicion of people trafficking and exploitation.

They were taken to the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in King's Lynn for questioning but have since been released under investigation while officers continue with their enquiries.

The 42-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession of class B drugs. He was remanded to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday February 20 where he pleaded guilty to the offences.

He has been further remanded for sentencing on a date yet to be set.