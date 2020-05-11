Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell. Archant

A dog breeder is offering a cash reward for the safe return of 14 dogs and puppies stolen overnight from her premises in Upwell, near Wisbech.

Thieves broke into the kennels at JustDogz in New Road in the early hours of the morning and stole seven adult dogs and seven puppies.

All were varieties of cocker spaniels and cocker poos and none of the puppies were old enough to leave their mothers.

Norfolk Police are currently at the scene.

The dogs and puppies stolen include:

• Two golden cocker spaniel girls.

• One sable cocker spaniel girl.

• One black cocker spaniel girl.

• One lemon and white cocker spaniel girl.

• One lemon roam cocker spaniel boy.

• One blue roam cocker spaniel girl.

• Four cocker spaniel puppies: one girl white and sable, one boy white and sable, one sable boy and one orange and white boy.

• Three cocker poo puppies: one black boy, one apricot boy and one apricot girl.

While the older dogs are chipped and registered, the young puppies hadn’t had theirs fitted yet.

CCTV footage appears to show two men broke into the back of the building wearing hoodies to cover their faces between 1:45am and 2:30am this morning.

Owner Justine Watts lives on the JustDogz site and said she was woken up by one of the dogs roaming around outside her bungalow. She believes it had managed to escape from the thieves.

She said: “Then we discovered what had happened. It makes me feel sick to my stomach.

“The dogs are our lives: we live, eat and breathe these animals. Now I have to tell their new families, who are so looking forward to becoming dog owners, that this has happened. It’s awful”

Justine added: “Please, I’m urging anyone with information, to please come forward.”

A Facebook appeal, which has been shared by over 3,000 people since it was launched this morning, says JustDogz is offering a cash reward for the safe return of the dogs and puppies.

• Anyone with information is urged to contact Justine Watts on 07799 016 022 or contact Norfolk Police with further information.