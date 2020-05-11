Advanced search

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 11:27 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 11 May 2020

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Archant

A dog breeder is offering a cash reward for the safe return of 14 dogs and puppies stolen overnight from her premises in Upwell, near Wisbech.

Thieves broke into the kennels at JustDogz in New Road in the early hours of the morning and stole seven adult dogs and seven puppies.

All were varieties of cocker spaniels and cocker poos and none of the puppies were old enough to leave their mothers.

Norfolk Police are currently at the scene.

The dogs and puppies stolen include:

• Two golden cocker spaniel girls.

• One sable cocker spaniel girl.

• One black cocker spaniel girl.

• One lemon and white cocker spaniel girl.

• One lemon roam cocker spaniel boy.

• One blue roam cocker spaniel girl.

• Four cocker spaniel puppies: one girl white and sable, one boy white and sable, one sable boy and one orange and white boy.

• Three cocker poo puppies: one black boy, one apricot boy and one apricot girl.

While the older dogs are chipped and registered, the young puppies hadn’t had theirs fitted yet.

CCTV footage appears to show two men broke into the back of the building wearing hoodies to cover their faces between 1:45am and 2:30am this morning.

Owner Justine Watts lives on the JustDogz site and said she was woken up by one of the dogs roaming around outside her bungalow. She believes it had managed to escape from the thieves.

She said: “Then we discovered what had happened. It makes me feel sick to my stomach.

“The dogs are our lives: we live, eat and breathe these animals. Now I have to tell their new families, who are so looking forward to becoming dog owners, that this has happened. It’s awful”

Justine added: “Please, I’m urging anyone with information, to please come forward.”

A Facebook appeal, which has been shared by over 3,000 people since it was launched this morning, says JustDogz is offering a cash reward for the safe return of the dogs and puppies.

• Anyone with information is urged to contact Justine Watts on 07799 016 022 or contact Norfolk Police with further information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Second arrest in murder inquiry - police say victim died from ‘blunt force trauma to the head’

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘They thought lockdown was over’- police chief’s concerns after hundreds head to beaches

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey has spoken of his concerns after many visitors were reported in parts of north and north-west Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Recycling centres to open, but read the advice or you could be turned away

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Bicycle being examined by police linked to where body was found

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

Second arrest in murder inquiry - police say victim died from ‘blunt force trauma to the head’

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘They thought lockdown was over’- police chief’s concerns after hundreds head to beaches

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey has spoken of his concerns after many visitors were reported in parts of north and north-west Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Recycling centres to open, but read the advice or you could be turned away

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Bicycle being examined by police linked to where body was found

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

‘Tangled and distressed’ bream, rudd, perch and a tench trapped by poachers in illegal netting freed

A major operation by Environment Agency officials and Cambridgeshire police released fish trapped illegally on the Old Nene, March. The poachers are yet to be caught, Picture; ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Second arrest in murder inquiry - police say victim died from ‘blunt force trauma to the head’

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture by Terry Harris.

Photographer films wildlife in lockdown videos to ‘brighten up the day for people’

Chatteris photographer and postman Martyn Jolley has been filming wildlife during the coronavirus lockdown to try and brighten up the day for people. The red-legged partridge he photographed is pictured. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Can I see my family? All you need to know about the new lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire
Drive 24