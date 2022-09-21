Firefighters arrived to find a 'well-developed' fire involving the roof of a mid-terraced four-storey building. - Credit: Morgan Bowyer

A four-storey building caught fire in Wisbech on Monday (September 19).

Crews from Wisbech, West Walton and Outwell in Norfolk were called at 7:34pm to a building fire on the Market Place.

Firefighters arrived to find a ‘well-developed’ fire involving the roof of a mid-terraced four-storey building.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 9:15pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”