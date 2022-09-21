News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Multiple crews called to ‘well-developed’ building fire

Katie Woodcock

Published: 9:51 AM September 21, 2022
Firefighters arrived to find a 'well-developed' fire involving the roof of a mid-terraced four-storey building.

A four-storey building caught fire in Wisbech on Monday (September 19).  

Crews from Wisbech, West Walton and Outwell in Norfolk were called at 7:34pm to a building fire on the Market Place.

Firefighters arrived to find a ‘well-developed’ fire involving the roof of a mid-terraced four-storey building. 

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 9:15pm. 

“The cause of the fire was accidental.” 

