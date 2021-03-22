News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
999 call from inside lorry leads to four rescued

John Elworthy

Published: 11:22 AM March 22, 2021    Updated: 11:27 AM March 22, 2021
M11 at Trumpington

M11 at Trumpington from where police received 999 call from one of four people inside a lorry - Credit: Google

Police rescued four people from the back of a lorry near Cambridge. 

Just after 12 noon on Saturday (March 20), police received a call for help from one of the four people inside the vehicle. 

The lorry, believed to have come from Dover, was stopped just before junction 11 of the M11 near Trumpington.  

“Those rescued from inside were not injured and their welfare is now being handled by the immigration services,” said a police spokesperson. 

The driver was arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal entry into the UK, but has since been interviewed and will face no further action. 

You may also want to watch:

News of the weekend lorry rescue follows two similar incidents last month, where 21 people were rescued from lorries in Cambridgeshire. Some had told officers over the phone that they were struggling to breathe. 

“Stories like this may be distressing, but highlight that slavery and trafficking still exist and police need the public's help,” said the spokesperson. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News

