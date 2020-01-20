Advanced search

Five fire crews dispatched to save four people 'stranded in a car in flood water' at Welney Wash

20 January, 2020 - 16:48
Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Terry Harris

Four people were rescued by five fire crews over the weekend after they were stranded in flood water at Welney Wash.

Firefighters from Wisbech, Ely, Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called out at around 3pm on Saturday, January 18 to the incident on the A1101.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 3.20pm five crews were called to a water rescue on A1101.

"A crew from Wisbech, one crew from Ely, the rescue vehicle from Dogsthorpe, one crew from Stanground and the north roaming fire engine were called to the incident.

"Crews arrive to find four people stranded in a car in flood water. Firefighters rescued the passengers using the rescue boats before returning to their station by 5.05pm."

One resident said on social media: "Absolutely crazy, [people] should take notice of the closure signs, if you get through police should still fine you for ignoring the signs."

Another added: "No matter what car you have the engine crank sensor is quite close to the sump of your engine.

"I went through [the wash] when it was flooded like this in a van. A few days later it wouldn't run, spent a fortune trying to get it running right after that, had to scrap it in the end, never again."

