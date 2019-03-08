Advanced search

Four midwives retire in King’s Lynn after a total 140 years delivering thousands of babies

PUBLISHED: 12:01 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 02 April 2019

Four midwifery staff are hanging up their uniforms after delivering thousands of babies and giving a combined total of 140 years to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Pictured, from left, are: Patricia Wolstanholme, Tracey Stafford, Christine Harvey and Tracy Cross. Picture: QE NHS TRUST.

Four midwives are hanging up their uniforms after delivering thousands of babies and giving a combined total of 140 years to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Tracey Stafford, Christine Harvey, Tracy Cross and Patricia Wolstanholme were wished a well-earned retirement by colleagues in the maternity department.

Antenatal and newborn screening coordinator Tracy Cross has made a huge impact on families across West Norfolk during her 36 year career.

Tracy has delivered hundreds of babies over the years but she has also made a tremendous difference to the families during difficult pregnancies.

Over the last six years, Tracy has been working with women and their partners whose babies have died before birth or are facing severe disabilities.

She said: “The best bit about being a midwife is being able to give a positive experience to women and children in West Norfolk.

Community midwife Tracey Stafford has helped countless generations of new mums and babies in West Norfolk since joining the QEH in 1983.

Tracey is among the community midwives who provide the home birth service.

She said: “I really enjoyed home births as it is always an honour to be there when the baby is born but you are also part of a family event.

“Every day has been a highlight and I have always learned something new.”

Senior Midwife Christine Harvey has been part of the team for nearly 40 years and has delivered 957 babies.

Christine joined in 1980 and undertook her general nursing training before going onto take the additional midwifery qualifications and is retiring as the delivery suite coordinator.

She said: “One of the things I have enjoyed most as a midwife and seeing trainee midwives progress. They arrive nervous and then go onto develop their expertise.”

Practice development support worker Patricia Wolstanholme has seen a number of changes during her 29 years with the Trust and is hoping to return on a part-time basis.

Chief Nurse Emma Hardwick, who is also a midwife, added: “I would like to make a personal thank you to Tracy, Christine, Tracey and Patricia for their many years of service to the women and children of West Norfolk.”

A party took place for the women on Monday, March 25.

