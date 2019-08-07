Four defendants (from Wisbech and March) to appear in court accused of assault
Published: 1:55 PM August 7, 2019 Updated: 6:26 AM November 4, 2020
Four men are to appear before magistrates at Peterborough tomorrow (Thu) accused of assaulting a man in Wisbech.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place on October 2018 and the charges, common to each defendant, alleged assault "occasioning actual bodily harm".
The defendants are:
Ismail Khalid Afifi of Lake Court, Wisbech.
Saqib Rafiq of Camargue Drive, March.
Shahid Rafique of Blackfriars Road, Wisbech.
Pedro Seborro of Queens Road, Wisbech.
