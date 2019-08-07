Published: 1:55 PM August 7, 2019 Updated: 6:26 AM November 4, 2020

Dominic Jasinski, of Sorrel Avenue, Whittlesey, has been charged with four counts of burglary as well as theft and fraud. - Credit: Archant

Four men are to appear before magistrates at Peterborough tomorrow (Thu) accused of assaulting a man in Wisbech.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place on October 2018 and the charges, common to each defendant, alleged assault "occasioning actual bodily harm".

The defendants are:

Ismail Khalid Afifi of Lake Court, Wisbech.

Saqib Rafiq of Camargue Drive, March.

You may also want to watch:

Shahid Rafique of Blackfriars Road, Wisbech.

Pedro Seborro of Queens Road, Wisbech.