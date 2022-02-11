Police cars in Murrow were rammed by a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle on Wednesday. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Four police officers were injured – and two police cars damaged – after the driver of a stolen car crashed into them.

Cambridgeshire Police tonight released brief details of the incident that happened at Murrow near Wisbech on Wednesday.

Posting photos of one of the cars, Cambridgeshire Police stated that “this was the state of one of our police cars in Murrow after it was rammed by a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle on Wednesday”.

Police said four of their officers were injured “although thankfully nothing serious”.

They also reported that two police cars were damaged.

Three men were arrested and are now under investigation by Lincs police.