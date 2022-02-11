News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Four officers injured as stolen car crashes into two police cars

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 8:41 PM February 11, 2022
Updated: 9:05 PM February 11, 2022
Police cars in Murrow were rammed by a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle

Police cars in Murrow were rammed by a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle on Wednesday. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Four police officers were injured – and two police cars damaged – after the driver of a stolen car crashed into them. 

Cambridgeshire Police tonight released brief details of the incident that happened at Murrow near Wisbech on Wednesday.  

Police cars in Murrow were rammed by a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle

Police cars in Murrow were rammed by a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle on Wednesday. . - Credit: Terry Harris

Posting photos of one of the cars, Cambridgeshire Police stated that “this was the state of one of our police cars in Murrow after it was rammed by a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle on Wednesday”. 

Police said four of their officers were injured “although thankfully nothing serious”. 

They also reported that two police cars were damaged.  

Police cars in Murrow were rammed by a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle

Police cars in Murrow were rammed by a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle on Wednesday. - Credit: Terry Harris

Three men were arrested and are now under investigation by Lincs police. 

Cambs Live News
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Map of Harecroft Road Wisbech and surrounding area

Cambs Live News

Body found on town playing field

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A47 Guyhirn January 30 2022

Cambs Live News

A47 weekend closure from Wisbech to Guyhirn

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police officers at Wisbech recycling centre

Cambs Live News

Male in court after suspected recycling centre theft

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Guyhirn, where major road improvements including expanding the roundabout are under way.

Cambs Live News | Updated

A47 Guyhirn blocked following lorry crash

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon