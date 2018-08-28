Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tribute to former Ely mayor John Yates, and chairman of Cambridgeshire Acre, who died over the weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:25 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 21 January 2019

Cllr John Yates (second left) at the annual Christmas dinner for City of Ely councillors in Decemberl. The event took place at the Riverside Bar and Kitchen. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Cllr John Yates (second left) at the annual Christmas dinner for City of Ely councillors in Decemberl. The event took place at the Riverside Bar and Kitchen. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Archant

The death has been announced of a former Mayor of Ely, Councillor John Yates.

Charter Night - John Yates and Linda NeateCharter Night - John Yates and Linda Neate

Mayor Mike Rouse said: “Despite his recent serious health problems John was at our full council meeting last Monday.

“He did a huge amount for Ely and I for one will miss his wise counsel and willingness to help in so many ways.”

Cllr Rouse added: “He was a good man, a wise and hard working councillor who served the city so well over the years. He was a very active Rotarian and worked enthusiastically on so many community events. We will all miss him.

Cllr Yates was born in Blackburn and has lived in the Ely area for many years.

He moved to area in 1986 when he became regional planning and estate manager for the then East Anglian Regional Health Authority, based in Cambridge.

On leaving school in 1962 he joined the NHS as an administration trainee starting at Bradford Royal Infirmary and subsequently worked in differing capacity at several hospitals in West and South Yorkshire.

He married his wife Helen in 1970 when she was a secretary at Montagu Hospital, Mexborough near Rotherham.

They went on to live in Sheffield, Ripon and in Wicken, in the Fens.

Although basically within the NHS, his career has been varied from being responsible for the planning and procurement of new hospitals and facilities to the disposal of redundant land and buildings.

He was also responsible as a member of a small team for the introduction of private finance into the NHS. For some six years he worked as an independent consultant back into the NHS, advising NHS Trusts on a variety of planning and capital development matters.

In 2001, he was invited to re-join the public sector as a civil servant, working at the Department of Health with an initial specific responsibility to assist NHS staff find affordable accommodation as an aide to recruitment and retention.

The role was subsequently extended to assist the police and the probation service and a close working relationship with the education sector was essential as well as the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Treasury.

He also had the opportunity to work across Government as well as working directly to senior Government ministers.

He retired in March 2006 and among other roles he has been chairman of Cambridgeshire ACRE and a church warden at St Peter’s Church in Ely.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Parish councillor quits in Upwell over three year row with fellow councillor about ‘a piece of rail’

A Upwell parish councillor has resigned after 10 years following a row with another councillor about a “piece of rail”. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Whitemoor inmate is banned from seeing young members of his family for 31 months with no reason given, says his wife

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Blake-Tracy.

Holiday lodge operator with a park in Ely collapses into administration

Simon Moir, founder of Dream Lodges that has gone into administration. Picture: FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear festival (2019) drew crowds from across Europe to enjoy this annual traditional weekend event.

Most Read

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Parish councillor quits in Upwell over three year row with fellow councillor about ‘a piece of rail’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Whitemoor inmate is banned from seeing young members of his family for 31 months with no reason given, says his wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with a park in Ely collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Two Wisbech Grammar School students are offered Oxbridge places

Wisbech Grammar School students Demelza Mason (Wisbech) and Charlotte Brett (March) are offered places by Oxford and Cambridge respectively. Picture: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Inquiry calls for Cambridge folk fest trust as concerns sparked over £750,000 bail-out from council

Calls for inquiry into crisis-hit trust which runs the Cambridge Folk Festival. Picture: ARCHANT.

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear festival (2019) drew crowds from across Europe to enjoy this annual traditional weekend event.

Tribute to former Ely mayor John Yates, and chairman of Cambridgeshire Acre, who died over the weekend

Cllr John Yates (second left) at the annual Christmas dinner for City of Ely councillors in Decemberl. The event took place at the Riverside Bar and Kitchen. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists